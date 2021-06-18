SCA hosts annual meeting Saturday

SPRING CREEK – Property owners are invited to the Spring Creek Association’s annual meeting, starting with a barbecue at 11 a.m. at the Fairway Community Center.

Members will hear updates on the general plan, amenities, roads, the Southwest Gas upcoming events and a presentation of the volunteer of the year award.

“The SCA staff and board have been busy working to improve on many aspects of our great community,” said SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr in the annual newsletter.

The meeting will be called to order at noon. Among the key issues presented at the meeting are water quality and additional recreational activities at the Spring Creek Marina, a new playground and shade at the Schuckmann’s Sports Complex, fencing at Brent Park and maintenance to the shooting range and campground.

Security is another topic as the SCA will install cameras to reduce vandalism and monitor amenities 24/7.

Other security measures were implemented on June 1 when the association activated gates at amenities on June 1.

Members received a card and pin code with their annual newsletter assigned to their address, giving them access through electronic gates located at the Marina, Sports Complex, and Brent Park.