SCA plans no dues increase for 2021

SPRING CREEK – For the first time in several years, Spring Creek Association property owners will not see an increase in their monthly dues in the coming year.
At Wednesday's board meeting, directors will discuss cuts to the annual budget as a means to avoid raising assessments.
"The SCA took a hard look at overall revenue and expenses. We had to make cuts in many areas to allow for a zero increase to assessments in 2021 for property owners," said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.
The budget reductions reflect the association's attempts to keep costs low for those affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic this year.
In March, the board of directors unanimously voted to withhold penalties for late payments in April and May, which was renewed for June and July assessments.
"By not charging late fees earlier this year, the SCA board would like to extend this hold on increases or fees due to the current situation in our country and around the world with COVID-19. Our budget reflects their prior actions," Bahr said.
The budget presented to the board will contain "mostly nominal changes throughout the base budget to consider increases in revenues and expenses, closely matching expected 2020 totals," she added.
Last year, dues increased $5 per month. In previous years, assessments have been raised $1, $2 or $5 a year cover increases in expenses in several areas, including road maintenance, snow removal and payroll.
The board could continue the budget discussion at the next board meeting on Nov. 18, Bahr noted.
"We encourage residents to join us to ask questions and understand any of the budget items," she said.
Spring Creek cemetery and COA vacancy
The possible creation of a cemetery within the HOA is also on the agenda Wednesday night.
Former director and Spring Creek resident Mark Wetmore will give a presentation to the board about the idea. He is seeking interest to develop a committee to explore the concept, Bahr explained.
"The association has received input over the years from property owners wanting a cemetery in Spring Creek to serve our valley," she explained.
Once formed, the committee will explore several topics, including finding a suitable location, compliance with NRS requirements, facility construction, logistics, daily operation and operational expenses.
The board will also discuss and possibly accept the resignation of Committee of Architecture board member Randy Hesterlee and consider appointing his replacement.
Kevin Martindale and Elex Vaverik are the two applicants vying for the position.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Fairway Community Center located at 401 Fairway Boulevard.
