SCA plans no dues increase for 2021

SPRING CREEK – For the first time in several years, Spring Creek Association property owners will not see an increase in their monthly dues in the coming year.

At Wednesday's board meeting, directors will discuss cuts to the annual budget as a means to avoid raising assessments.

"The SCA took a hard look at overall revenue and expenses. We had to make cuts in many areas to allow for a zero increase to assessments in 2021 for property owners," said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

The budget reductions reflect the association's attempts to keep costs low for those affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

In March, the board of directors unanimously voted to withhold penalties for late payments in April and May, which was renewed for June and July assessments.

"By not charging late fees earlier this year, the SCA board would like to extend this hold on increases or fees due to the current situation in our country and around the world with COVID-19. Our budget reflects their prior actions," Bahr said.