SCA President: A Southwest Gas Q&A

What is the exact timeline to bring service to the Spring Creek area?

Southwest Gas is planning to begin the construction of its high pressure approach main from south Elko (near 12th Street and Lamoille Highway) into the Spring Creek area in the summer of 2020, with gas service to some initial customers (Elko Summit Estates) to be available by the end of the year. Over the next six-years, we will complete the extension of our high pressure main and extend new natural gas distribution system within the Spring Creek area to provide gas service to residential and commercial customers.

Where can residents find updated information about natural gas?

Currently, general information on the Spring Creek Expansion Project and natural gas information can be found at https://www.swgas.com/en/springcreek and residents/businesses/interested parties can email Southwest Gas directly at springcreekoutreach@swgas.com with any questions and comments. A dedicated phone number, along with additional more specific information, will be available soon.

How do residents bring natural gas into their homes or businesses?

The process begins with a visit from a Southwest Gas Energy Solutions representative. At that time, the representative will explain the natural gas service establishment process which will include information on existing appliance conversions to natural gas; confirm the customer’s appliances to be operated on natural gas; determine an agreeable natural gas meter location and delivery point to the home or business; and provide a Natural Gas Facilities Installation Contract for the customer’s signature. The customer is then responsible for any existing appliance conversions to natural gas, or new appliance purchases, and any gas houseline plumbing work needed to take natural gas service at the gas meter location. Additional details on each step of the process will be provided by the Southwest Gas representative.

Jessie Bahr has been the president and general manager of the Spring Creek Association since 2016.

