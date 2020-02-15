SCA President: Broadband vendors line up in Spring Creek

The Spring Creek Association is taking on the task of bringing broadband access to our residents in the Spring Creek area. But where are we now and what can we look forward to in Spring Creek’s future?
Spring Creek has dealt with internet providers who come to our area, say they will provide a service, and then max out on bandwidth, eventually leading to slower speeds and connectivity issues.
Having reliable internet in our area is important for our residents who need strong connectivity for a variety of purposes such as online school, home-based businesses and entertainment. Larger businesses, medical offices and restaurants rely on internet 24/7 to operate their companies and process transactions for their customers.
In light of our property and business owners’ needs, the SCA welcomed vendors to our area who can create this scalable network solution for years to come, preferably fiber or fiber backhauled. Below are three broadband companies that have stepped forward to help with the issues we face.
Safelink InternetSafelink Internet continues to move forward with the planning and design of the new fiber internet connection in Spring Creek. According to the company, progress is being made with all the engineering, design, and negotiation steps necessary to be finalized before construction begins. The company also anticipates an official start date will be announced soon.
Additionally, Safelink is working with the City of Elko and other entities in the creation of a unified plan that includes Spring Creek, Lamoille, and Elko, seeking to build out a consistent and reliable internet service throughout the entire area.
Safelink is planning the installation of an Active Ethernet fiber connection that provides a direct, dedicated connection to the local internet terminals from each home or business. This is different than a GPON connection, a more common connection model that causes you to share bandwidth and resources with your neighbors, according to the company. Safelink has also partnered with the Elko Federal Credit Union to provide financing options to property owners interested in participating in the construction plan and bringing fiber to their home.
You have free articles remaining.
The company has explained that its construction plan is being designed to connect most homes in as little as two years, which the company says it could be much sooner than if it waits for an open trench due to Southwest Gas Corp.’s Spring Creek expansion. For more information, visit www.safelinkinternet.com.
CC CommunicationsCC Communications is also moving forward with its plans to deploy “Fiber to the Home” in Spring Creek, which will include all locations within the Spring Creek Association. Various “Fiber to the Home” services described by the company offers up to 1 gigabyte of broadband speed. All packages will include symmetrical bandwidth, unlimited data, no contracts required, and CC Communications stated it will not be charging a construction subsidy.
To this end, representatives of CC Communications attended the Southwest Gas joint trench kick off meeting last year and is in contact with the Southwest Gas Project Manager. Additionally, the company states the required “Fiber to the Home” permits from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are in progress. The company expects a finalized construction schedule, together with a delivery timeline, will be announced after joint trench bids are returned.
CC Communications has been providing fiber to the home in rural Nevada for nearly 15 years, and is looking forward to bringing proven broadband technology to Spring Creek. For more information, visit www.CCComm.net.
White Cloud CommunicationsWhite Cloud Communication is currently in service to the Spring Creek area through wireless connections, bringing additional towers and technology with them. White Cloud, which is based out of Twin Falls, is prepared to serve our area, ranging from residential access to business solutions.
One concept that White Cloud utilizes is their use of licensed frequencies to provide better service and a cleaner signal. According to the company, the method is the result of the appearance that conventional wireless internet companies tend to broadcast their services in unlicensed frequencies which means that every device broadcasting in those frequencies (computers, routers etc.) can cause interference which could, in turn, interfere with the quality of connection to the internet.
White Cloud states it also works with government agencies to provide equipment and maintain 911 centers. For more information, visit www.WhiteCloudCom.com.
Spring Creek Association will continue to address the issues we face in the community including continuing to bring reliable utilities and other infrastructure to our area.
Jessie Bahr has been the president and general manager of the Spring Creek Association since 2016.