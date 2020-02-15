SCA President: Broadband vendors line up in Spring Creek

Additionally, Safelink is working with the City of Elko and other entities in the creation of a unified plan that includes Spring Creek, Lamoille, and Elko, seeking to build out a consistent and reliable internet service throughout the entire area.

Safelink is planning the installation of an Active Ethernet fiber connection that provides a direct, dedicated connection to the local internet terminals from each home or business. This is different than a GPON connection, a more common connection model that causes you to share bandwidth and resources with your neighbors, according to the company. Safelink has also partnered with the Elko Federal Credit Union to provide financing options to property owners interested in participating in the construction plan and bringing fiber to their home.

The company has explained that its construction plan is being designed to connect most homes in as little as two years, which the company says it could be much sooner than if it waits for an open trench due to Southwest Gas Corp.’s Spring Creek expansion. For more information, visit www.safelinkinternet.com.