SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association’s board of directors reopened the shooting range after property owners spoke in favor of keeping the amenity open, but with some additions to reduce fire risk and abuse of the grounds.
The board unanimously approved a motion to reopen the range on Sept. 25 after about a dozen residents showed their support for keeping it open and offered suggestions on how to reduce fire danger and prevent unauthorized access.
The range was closed Aug. 26 after a fire started that afternoon, burning approximately 19 acres. The Elko County Fire Protection District reported it started just beyond the 200-yard target mark.
It was the second fire to start in the vicinity of the shooting range within a year. The Range 2 Fire started above the shooting range on Sept. 30, 2018, and went on to burn more than 9,000 acres in the Ruby Mountains.
Residents who were present at the meeting spoke in favor of keeping the amenity open, with some recommending the association implement several fire safety and accessibility measures.
Closing the range during high fire danger, issuing special keys to the gate at the shooting range and campgrounds, installing a backstop, setting up bullet traps and killing weeds to remove risk of fires starting from a spark were some of the suggestions offered during the one-hour long discussion.
Property owner George Poston suggested the board form a committee to find ways of keeping the range open, such as signing up volunteers to oversee the range.
“I see that as a much better alternative than to close it down,” Poston said.
Alan Motley, a new resident to Spring Creek, proposed employing a camp host at the range who would have a water wagon on hand to quench flames immediately.
“It really is a great asset for the people in the community,” Motley said.
The ease of accessibility to anyone without a key was the concern of other residents. Many were in favor of issuing specialized keys to property owners that cannot be duplicated.
Jessie Bahr, president and general manager of the association, said the Elko County Shooting Range had been evaluated to find out how the two ranges compared.
“They’re surrounded, as well, by sagebrush and weeds,” Bahr said. “I think we do a decent job to keep the weeds down inside where people are shooting.”
Tract 200 resident Doyle Kirby said he arranges a monthly shoot at the Elko County shooting range and suggested the association extend the range beyond 600 yards. He also said he spoke to the County about potential fire danger at that range.
“People bring all kinds of stuff out there to shoot,” Kirby said. “I’ve seen steel rims out there and I’ve seen pressure tanks and stuff like that. It’s just a matter of time before they get a fire out there, unfortunately.”
Both the Elko County and Spring Creek ranges are completely different, said Jordan Petker a concealed carry weapon instructor. To keep the ranges open, fire danger would have to be addressed more than controlling access.
“As sad as it is to say, ground kill that area and put a backstop up and proper targeting, and there’s no fire danger,” Petker said.
Instead of volunteers, trained range safety officers who can confront an illegal shooter safely would be better, Petker said.
“Realistically, the only problem the range has had in the last few years besides cleanup is the fire danger,” Petker said. “Put up proper berms, ground-kill the area to eliminate vegetation for 10 years, have proper targets and you don’t have any issues.”
The association received three letters in support of keeping the range open and three letters asking it remain closed, Bahr said.
After public comment concluded, board chair Josh Park said the association had more “ideas that would add safety to the range,” such as range masters, better backdrops and bullet traps.
Having the shooting range for Spring Creek residents is a safe place for hunters to sight their guns, Park said, adding that he believed the range should remain open.
Overall, most of those who spoke in favor of keeping the range open “are responsible gun owners and gun enthusiasts in our community,” Park said.
“They are people that want to do the right thing, and they want good things for their community,” Park said.
John Featherston, Tract 400 director, said he was in favor of reopening the shooting range as colder weather was on the way and hunters needing the range to sight rifles. He suggested sterilizing the soil with salt instead of chemicals that would also be a better impact for bullets.
Molly Popp, at-large director, said she also supported the range reopening and thanked those who attended the meeting and gave their opinion about the range.
“It makes our decision a lot easier when everybody comes in and gives us their comments,” Popp said. “It makes it a lot easier when you come out and express your concerns.”
