SCA seeks input on future of Horse Palace

In November 2016, Lombard-Conrad Architects conducted a feasibiltity study to show the short-term and long-term needs of the structure and presented its findings to the board.

At the time, Bahr said the association was trying to be careful in determining how much money to put into the amenity, and aiming to maintain it “to make sure it doesn’t get any worse.”

“We don’t want to put a ton of money into it when we may tear those things out in the future,” she said in 2016.

According to the SCA, about $107,820 was budgeted for expenses and $40,650 was budgeted for revenue in 2020.

On Monday, Bahr said a clear, strategic plan is essential in going forward so the association will know how to proceed.

Putting out a comprehensive survey for residents is equally necessary because it will give the board direction to make decisions this year, she added.

“What are the next steps? What do people want out of it?” Bahr said. “The board would like to get feedback from the whole community. That’s the whole goal.”

The board of directors meets 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fairway Community Center.

