SCA seeks input on future of Horse Palace

SPRING CREEK – What is the future of the Horse Palace?
Spring Creek residents are invited to give their input into a survey about the equestrian facility Wednesday night at the regular meeting of the Spring Creek Association board of directors.
“Residents can add more questions or content before it goes out to everybody,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.
A rough draft of a questionnaire was emailed last month to some homeowners, asking for corrections, changes or suggesting additional questions by Dec. 9.
Residents will also have time to formally discuss their concerns, provide feedback on the survey, and seek clarification from the association on the issue.
The Horse Palace’s future has been discussed by the association in recent years as the amenity has aged.
Constructed in 1973, it features a 1,500-seat indoor arena and an outdoor lighted arena. Dressage rings, warm-up rings, and hunt seat rings are also available for use.
According to the SCA’s website, the venue is open seven days a week, for roping, barrel and Gymkhana riders, handicap riders, Gamble Oak Pony and English riding, and the high school rodeo club.
The website also lists multiple user fees for a variety of age groups, couples and families, both SCA residents and non-members.
In November 2016, Lombard-Conrad Architects conducted a feasibiltity study to show the short-term and long-term needs of the structure and presented its findings to the board.
At the time, Bahr said the association was trying to be careful in determining how much money to put into the amenity, and aiming to maintain it “to make sure it doesn’t get any worse.”
“We don’t want to put a ton of money into it when we may tear those things out in the future,” she said in 2016.
According to the SCA, about $107,820 was budgeted for expenses and $40,650 was budgeted for revenue in 2020.
On Monday, Bahr said a clear, strategic plan is essential in going forward so the association will know how to proceed.
Putting out a comprehensive survey for residents is equally necessary because it will give the board direction to make decisions this year, she added.
“What are the next steps? What do people want out of it?” Bahr said. “The board would like to get feedback from the whole community. That’s the whole goal.”
The board of directors meets 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fairway Community Center.