SCA seeks to turn green belts into trails, wildfire break

SPRING CREEK -- Spring Creek Association's green belts could be turned into natural trails and fuel breaks if Nevada State Parks finalizes a grant next month.
Elko County Commissioners unanimously approved the first step in the association's bid to apply for a grant that would fund a project to rehabilitate green belts into a natural habitat reseeded with crescent wheatgrass and coupled with paved, non-motorized trails.
"We're asking your permission to go ahead and go for this grant," said Annette Kerr, Elko County emergency manager, speaking to the commissioners on Nov. 6.
"It sounds like a no-brainer," said commission chairman Rex Steninger.
The next step of the process is to present the application, maps, and plan before the grant committee in December.
The grant came to the attention of the association two years ago, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager of the Spring Creek Association.
"It was part of the planning to get external revenue to improve the amenities in the area," she explained.
County approval is necessary for all grant applications from unincorporated parts of Elko County, she added.
Once finalized, the grant would cover $107,873 of the project, with Spring Creek Association matching about 20 percent of the funds in the amount of $26,975.
Bahr said the match would not be all cash, as it could include in-kind work utilizing the SCA's equipment for grading the trails.
The County's only responsibility would be in managing the grant, which would go through Kerr, who oversees other grants awarded to the County.
The natural green belts in Spring Creek are a "perfect opportunity" in establishing wildfire defense throughout the association, Kerr said.
"We've all heard about the fires in California that took out an entire town," Kerr told commissioners. "That's one of my biggest fears from an emergency management perspective. Not only do we have one way in and one way out that is paved, but if there was a fire [to start] in there, how do we manage that?"
Vista Grande would be the first section of the association to have the trail installed along the border of Tract 200, starting along Spring Valley Parkway and ending at Holiday Drive.
Mapping of the remaining tracts has already been completed for further greenbelt development, Bahr said.
The plan calls for about 17,379 feet of natural trail to be created and the Vista Grande section interlinked with the bike path and trail along Lamoille Highway.
Removing brush and debris from the designated path, and spraying for noxious and invasive weeds would be overseen by Humboldt Watershed Cooperative Weed Management along with the Bureau of Land Management and Nevada Division of Forestry.
Planting indigenous fuels and crested wheatgrass is also part of creating natural fire barriers in the greenbelt area.
The paths would also include entrance gates and benches, a dog sanitary station, signs and rumble strips to alert motorists of trail crossings.
The application also noted how the trails could connect with other trails within Elko County.
"This trail will enable community members, citizens, and visitors alike to create a trail-drive-trail experience with other trials around the valley, such as the South Fork Reservoir trail system and the California Trails System," the application stated.
Other partners in the grant include Lamoille Conservation District, Elko County School District, Nevada Department of Transportation, Summit Engineering and other local businesses.