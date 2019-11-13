SCA seeks to turn green belts into trails, wildfire break

Bahr said the match would not be all cash, as it could include in-kind work utilizing the SCA's equipment for grading the trails.

The County's only responsibility would be in managing the grant, which would go through Kerr, who oversees other grants awarded to the County.

The natural green belts in Spring Creek are a "perfect opportunity" in establishing wildfire defense throughout the association, Kerr said.

"We've all heard about the fires in California that took out an entire town," Kerr told commissioners. "That's one of my biggest fears from an emergency management perspective. Not only do we have one way in and one way out that is paved, but if there was a fire [to start] in there, how do we manage that?"

Vista Grande would be the first section of the association to have the trail installed along the border of Tract 200, starting along Spring Valley Parkway and ending at Holiday Drive.

Mapping of the remaining tracts has already been completed for further greenbelt development, Bahr said.