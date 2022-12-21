SCA snow removal crews ready for holiday

SPRING CREEK -- Spring Creek Association is reminding residents to keep driveways and roads clear for snow removal crews during the holiday week.

Trash cans should be pulled off the road and residents are asked to avoid parking vehicles on the side of the road or right of ways, the SCA announced.

Both instances can “pose a problem for plow trucks to get to the entire road.”

“The Spring Creek Association Road crews will be out plowing throughout the Christmas Holiday,” the SCA said.

Wet weather is forecast for early next week, with rain and snow showers predicted to start on Tuesday and last well into the first week of the new year.

Heavy snowfall last week closed most schools throughout the Elko County School District on Dec. 13.

The Spring Creek Association wishes everyone a safe and joyful Merry Christmas.

For questions about snow removal, contact the SCA office at 775-753-6295.