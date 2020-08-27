SCA to form panel for adding new events at Horse Palace

Tract 300 Director Randy Mauldin suggested setting aside a portion of the budget solely for small upgrades as needed.

“Trying to tackle the whole thing at once doesn’t sound financially feasible, but [it could] if we break it up into different parts,” he said. “What if we were to set aside a certain amount per month of the budget, whether it’s $10,000 a month or something? That way, the things that need the most fixing will get fixed. If something costs $20,000, we may have to wait two months, but at least it gets done.”

Park said the summer’s Drive-In Movies at the Horse Palace shows there could be potential for similar events, possibly generating additional revenue from attendees.

“We could have those kinds of events more often,” he said. “We could have a donation jar or something. I think the community will support that if they enjoy it so much.”

Concerns from property owners over the Horse Palace’s future extend to other amenities in the association, Park added.

“It echoed to me the comments we tend to hear about other amenities,” he said. “People wanting to see something done with it instead of just letting it sit there in a state of rust and decay. It isn’t giving back to the community.”