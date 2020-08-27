SCA to form panel for adding new events at Horse Palace

SPRING CREEK – A committee to explore future events at the Horse Palace is to be formed in the next few weeks by the Spring Creek Association, following a survey that showed a majority of residents want to see more events at the venue.
The Horse Palace survey revealed that 88% of about 700 respondents favored branching out the amenity to include non-equestrian events.
“We received some good insights. A lot of good comments,” said Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager.
“As the Horse Palace is an amenity, it is important to continue to look at how we can make that facility a viable and productive amenity,” she said.
In the coming weeks, the SCA will form a committee of people from varying backgrounds to plan events, tying into a plan that includes electrical, HVAC and insulation upgrades to the 47-year-old structure to help with the internal climate.
Board chairman Josh Park suggested having a committee that “focuses on the use and events” would ensure the money is spent correctly and in support of the community’s desires for the facility.
“The last thing we want is some big investment on something that doesn’t get used,” he said.
Starting with the heating and electrical systems, Director-at-Large Molly Popp said those initial upgrades would make the Horse Palace “an environment that’s a comfortable environment.”
Tract 300 Director Randy Mauldin suggested setting aside a portion of the budget solely for small upgrades as needed.
“Trying to tackle the whole thing at once doesn’t sound financially feasible, but [it could] if we break it up into different parts,” he said. “What if we were to set aside a certain amount per month of the budget, whether it’s $10,000 a month or something? That way, the things that need the most fixing will get fixed. If something costs $20,000, we may have to wait two months, but at least it gets done.”
Park said the summer’s Drive-In Movies at the Horse Palace shows there could be potential for similar events, possibly generating additional revenue from attendees.
“We could have those kinds of events more often,” he said. “We could have a donation jar or something. I think the community will support that if they enjoy it so much.”
Concerns from property owners over the Horse Palace’s future extend to other amenities in the association, Park added.
“It echoed to me the comments we tend to hear about other amenities,” he said. “People wanting to see something done with it instead of just letting it sit there in a state of rust and decay. It isn’t giving back to the community.”
The survey was sent to homeowners on April 30 by mail, email, and social media posts. Out of more than 4,000 homeowners, 736 responded, with about 30 participants declared invalid for not being a resident.
Park and Popp said discussion about the Horse Palace has been ongoing for years, with not much action taken on how to maintain the aging facility.
“Since I’ve started on this board we’ve been talking about the Horse Palace and nothing ever happened, and that’s the problem,” Park said. “So it’s time to stop kicking the can down the road and do something. Put our money where our mouth is.”
The SCA will continue to keep property owners updated on progress as it works through the issues, especially during COVID-19, Bahr said.
