SCA to hold virtual meeting Wednesday

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association Board of Directors will convene via teleconference on Wednesday evening due to rising Covid cases.

The association's board opted to meet virtually this week “out of an abundance of caution” for those who may attend, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

“SCA wants to do our part in modeling Covid mitigation strategies and ensuring the health and well-being of board members, the staff team, and residents of Spring Creek,” Bahr continued.

“The virtual session allows residents to feel comfortable in engaging in our agenda items while not feeling they need to compromise their health due to Covid concerns,” she added. “We have been proactive in making the necessary changes to continue to serve and conduct business in the current environment.”

On the agenda are items related to the Horse Palace regarding its current renovations, including requests from the Elko County High School Rodeo Club for additional enhancements to the facility.

In the past two weeks, Spring Creek High School, Spring Creek Middle School and Liberty Peak Elementary have reported outbreaks of more than 10 pupils, requiring the schools to implement masks and social distancing for students for 28 days.