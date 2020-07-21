SCA to look at watersports shop for Marina

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – Could a watersports rental business be on its way to the Spring Creek Marina?

H2Go Watersports is seeking a contract with the Spring Creek Association board of directors to open a non-motorized watercraft rental shop during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Once opened, it would provide a security measure at the Marina, said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

“We feel there is a need to monitor the area during peak times and believe collaboration with H2Go Watersports will serve a dual purpose for our community,” she said.

The rental shop is another step to improve one of Spring Creek’s amenities, which has seen an uptick in usage recently, thanks mostly to the Marina’s improvements.

“The SCA Board and staff have worked hard to update the amenities that have had deferred maintenance for some time,” she said. “We have recently updated the playground, repaved the walking path, and created a beach area while working on water quality at the Marina.”

If the contract is approved, H2Go will rent kayaks and paddleboards for water sports activities.