SCA votes to increase dues next year

SPRING CREEK – Inflation and rising costs on the horizon have prompted the Spring Creek Association board of directors to increase dues by $4 a month starting in January.

The board unanimously approved the increase Wednesday night, the first increase in two years. A year ago, the board decided to keep assessments at $64 for residents affected by shutdowns due to the pandemic.

The 2022 increase raises assessments to $816 a year.

Directors Josh Park, Tom Hannum, Jake Reed, Karl Young and Randy Mauldin approved the increase. At-Large Director Molly Popp and Tract 400 Director John Featherston were absent from Wednesday’s meeting.

Association staff estimated it would take a $3 increase to balance the budget. But before the vote, directors discussed if adding another dollar might ensure the SCA remains solvent throughout 2022 should prices continue to rise.

Considering the possibility of ongoing inflation, Young said it would be wise to go from a $3 to $4 increase so the SCA could have funds on hand should prices skyrocket mid-year.

"[The increase is] to be more cautious, instead of getting behind the eight-ball or if something happens during the year and [we don’t] have the money," Young explained.

Road maintenance expenses are harder to project several months out, Hannum added, supporting a $4 increase. He observed this category in the budget usually gets hit the hardest with price increases that affect diesel fuel, chip seal oil and rock delivery.

"Prices are going to go up. I'm pretty sure they're going to be higher than they were last year," Hannum said. "I'm with Karl. I think there are going to be stiff costs we're not seeing yet."

Jake Reed said he was reluctant to raise dues as a director and property owner but understood why.

"I'm going to have to pay this like everyone else. I don't really want to raise it," Reed said. "But it's a necessary evil that we have to do just to keep up with the times, for our daily operations. I would be in favor of the $4 [increase] and then reevaluate next year to see how we were affected."

Park said he also "hated" raising assessments because of property owners who live on a fixed income, and he knew that the increase would be a "significant amount" for them.

But the association, he added, has "no ability to determine or to make adjustments upon classes, whether it is fixed income, low income or anything else."

Park pointed out that other homeowners associations assess higher dues and offer fewer amenities to their members compared with Spring Creek.

"There are communities throughout Nevada, many in Reno area, that have far less amenities, far less maintenance and a much greater expense, well into the hundreds and in some cases, approaching the thousands," he said.

If the association delayed an increase in dues now, the consequence could be even higher fees the following year to catch up on expenses that might possibly exceed the proposed $4 jump, Park explained.

In preparing the budget, Jessie Bahr, president and general manager, referred to Labor Department reports that shows inflation has impacted producer prices and consumer prices in the last two months. Consumer prices increased 6.2% in October compared to a year ago, with producer prices jumping to 8.6% in September.

She noted that the SCA is already seeing the effects of inflation for the coming year as insurance has gone up by $83,000.

Even with the increase to $68 a month, Bahr cited the website iPropertyManagement.com that calculated nationwide HOA fees at an average of $250 per month for a single-family home.

Hannum said if the association had initiated cost of living increases each year starting immediately after 1977 when dues were first initiated in the HOA at $12 per month, the annual assessments would be approximately $75 or more per month today.

"We're so far behind from where we should be," Hannum said. "We still should be up around $900 a year at that rate, or probably pushing a $1,000, and we're still in the $700 range."

Elex Vavrick, who sits on the Committee of Architecture, was the only one to speak during public comment. He said the improvements to the HOA are because of the members' dues, along with the decisions made by the board and that he had heard "all kinds of good things" from residents.

"As long as we keep doing things for our community, like the football field, the community gains a certain amount of pride with that," Vavrick said. "People like those things because it goes back and supports the community."

Park agreed, saying that members are seeing their dues go toward visible and tangible improvements throughout the association and residents are able to benefit from them.

"The actions we have taken in recent meetings are very responsible," Park said. "The community sees changes, they see positive things, and we hear good things."

