Scam caller claims to be police detective

ELKO -- The Elko Police Department received multiple complaints Thursday regarding a caller posing as an EPD detective.

The caller tells the victim he is a detective, or in some cases an officer with the Elko Police Department, and they have an unpaid traffic ticket which has resulted in a warrant for their arrest.

Police said in one case, the victim questioned the caller's legitimacy and he threatened to shoot her.

In some cases, the caller ID number does appear to be the Elko PD office phone number. In other cases, the caller ID number comes back to a Battle Mountain number, which was traced to a company that allows people to enter a local phone number as the number that will show up in the caller ID.

This service is frequently used by telemarketers in an effort to get potential customers to answer a call, Elko police said. It's also frequently used by scammers.

“The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone to be vigilant when receiving suspicious telephone calls,” said the announcement. “The EPD does not call members of the public when they have outstanding traffic fines.”