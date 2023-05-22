ELKO – The Sauveur and Julie Elizagoyen Memorial Aviation Scholarship offers Elko County residents aged 16 or older the chance to earn their pilot’s wings. Norma Elizagoyen created the scholarship to commemorate her husband, Sauveur’s, and daughter, Julie’s love of flying. Since its inauguration in 2013, nine scholarships have been awarded.

The scholarship pays 75 percent of the cost of obtaining a private pilot’s license (up to $7,500). The student pilot’s medical exam is not covered by the scholarship.

PACE Coalition will accept applications for the 2023 Sauveur and Julie Elizagoyen Memorial Aviation Scholarship beginning June 1. Applications may be downloaded at www.pacecoalition.org or may be obtained from PACE Coalition’s office, 429 Court Street, Suite 2, in Elko or from El Aero, 815 Murray Way (off of Mountain City Highway near the Elko Airport).

Qualified residents interested in earning a private pilot’s license are encouraged to apply. No prior flight experience or training is necessary. Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023. Prior applicants are welcome to reapply.