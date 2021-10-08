School board appointments slated for Tuesday

John Courtney Welsh is a mining account manager at Cashman Equipment.

District 2

Dr. Josh Byers owns Ignite Life Chiropractic. He is the father of three children, two of whom attend local schools.

Brent Goulding works for Frito Lay. He and his family have lived in Elko for 10 years with four children who have graduated from Elko High School, with three more attending local schools.

Randy Ridgway serves on the Elko Boys & Girls Club board of directors, the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, and works at Blach Distributing as a sales manager. His children attended local schools.

Dr. Chad Edwards is an orthopedic surgery specialist at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

District 3

Matt McCarty is the executive director of the Elko Senior Center and currently serves as chairman of the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors. He has three children.

Amber Miller and her husband own Relentless Land and Cattle Co. near Lee and they have two children. Miller applied to fill a vacancy on the board in 2020.

District 5