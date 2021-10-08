School board appointments slated for Tuesday

ELKO – The Elko County school board could expand on Tuesday night with the appointment of new trustees to replace the five who resigned in August.
Sixteen candidates have been interviewed by the remaining trustees, acting board president Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines, in four special meetings since Aug. 31.
Applications were sought days after five school trustees resigned in districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6.
On Aug. 5, Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler submitted their resignations to the school district. Six days later Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt and Candace Wines also resigned.
District 1
Nicole Bowers is a parent of two children who has worked for several nonprofit groups, including one within the school district.
Kelly Moon taught English, drama and creative writing for 36 years and served as a coordinator for the local Poetry Out Loud competitions.
Susan Neal is a retired educator who served 37 years in the Elko County School District, teaching in West Wendover and Elko and training teachers to incorporate technology into their curriculums until her retirement. She also volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Tiffanie Pusley is a working mother of three children who are attending local elementary, middle and high schools.
John Courtney Welsh is a mining account manager at Cashman Equipment.
District 2
Dr. Josh Byers owns Ignite Life Chiropractic. He is the father of three children, two of whom attend local schools.
Brent Goulding works for Frito Lay. He and his family have lived in Elko for 10 years with four children who have graduated from Elko High School, with three more attending local schools.
Randy Ridgway serves on the Elko Boys & Girls Club board of directors, the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, and works at Blach Distributing as a sales manager. His children attended local schools.
Dr. Chad Edwards is an orthopedic surgery specialist at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
District 3
Matt McCarty is the executive director of the Elko Senior Center and currently serves as chairman of the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors. He has three children.
Amber Miller and her husband own Relentless Land and Cattle Co. near Lee and they have two children. Miller applied to fill a vacancy on the board in 2020.
District 5
Dr. Todd Wendell is the owner of Ruby Mountain Chiropractic Center, chairs the executive board of the Elko Area Chamber and serves as the director of the Eastern Nevada Youth Wrestling Association. He and his wife have three children.
Anthony Hemmert is a licensed clinical social worker based at Golden Health Family Medical Center.
District 6
Ernest “Skip” Zander is a retiree and works as a part-time bus driver for the school district. Previously he has worked several jobs including at UPS, and served in the U.S. Navy.
Sharon Mattern has lived in Elko County since 1986 working as an RN in the emergency room and EMS for ambulance and helicopter service. She and her husband owned a medical practice. She worked as a substitute nurse and teacher for the Elko County School District and has 13 grandchildren attending area schools.
Jeff Durham is a businessman who lives in West Wendover and owns Fratelli Pizza.
Tuesday's meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in the board room at 850 Elm St.