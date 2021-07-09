School board defends bond issue, moves forward with special election

ELKO – Is there an emergency requiring a special election for school capital improvement funding?
According to school board trustees, the emergency is real and pressing due to the expiration of Pay-As-You-Go one year from now, which could put some facilities at risk of deterioration and hinder new structures from replacing aging modular classrooms.
Elko County School Board trustees defended the special election during a special meeting on June 29 as community members asked critical questions regarding the 50-cent, 20-year bond that could bring in $150 million. The money would be allocated for buildings and maintenance projects listed in the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan.
Board members unanimously approved the resolution after a motion made by Luc Gerber and seconded by Robert Leonhardt to send the question to the Elko County Clerk’s office to prepare for the special election.
If approved by the voters in a special election later this year, the bonds would replace Pay-As-You-Go funding that was defeated by voters last November and provide a seamless transition of financing capital improvements.
Set to expire June 30, 2022, the bonds would reduce the current PAYG 75-cent levy assessed on property taxes that comes out of Elko County’s $3.64 tax cap set by the Legislature.
Since PAYG’s defeat, other entities, including municipalities from Elko, Carlin and Wells and Elko County, have been eyeing portions of the 75 cents to incorporate into their tax caps for the next fiscal year.
Board members explained that taxes would not be reduce for the taxpayers but that cities and the county could take a portion without voter approval, unlike the school district, which is required to take any capital funding question to active registered voters every 10 years.
“The $3.64 is for everyone,” said Trustee Teresa Dastrup. “It’s overlapping entities. That’s the county, the city, everyone.”
Dastrup clarified that the 75 cents already appears on residents’ tax bills and that the bond question asks for 50 cents. “We are just restructuring how that will take place, so there is actually a reduction of 25 cents. The county or the cities can go ahead and take that 25 cents, and you will not see a ‘savings.’”
The consequence if the bond measure fails in the special election is that “taxpayers will potentially never see any savings and we will have no way to maintain or build facilities in our county,” Dastrup added.
County residents, including Dr. Christy Armbruster and Janine Hansen, state president of Nevada Families for Freedom, asked the board members to clarify the necessity of the bond during the board’s special meeting on June 29.
Armbruster, a member of the Parents of Elko County, asked the board to explain the “emergency” declared by the school board for passing the bond resolution.
“The emergency is when that money stops – the 75 cents in 2022 – the school district no longer has money to maintain our facilities, let alone to build any facilities,” Dastrup answered.
One of the goals on the district’s capital improvement list is to remove aging modular classrooms, some of which are about 30 years old, Dastrup explained, noting that parents have asked her why schools have not removed them from campuses. “Let’s get rid of the trailers, but we have to have funding to do that.”
Brick-and-mortar replacements could be constructed and used for student and family activities, she said.
As to why the $150 million amount was on the resolution, Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith explained that inflation could impact a project’s original design and bid estimate.
“Rarely in the years I’ve been here do you end up with the facility you want to build,” Smith said. “What bonding enables you to do is to come closer to building the project at the standard that was first intended.”
Armbruster also asked about using money from the general fund for capital improvements instead of issuing a bond.
Dastrup explained that utilizing general funds for repairs would pull money away from teacher salaries, classroom supplies and textbooks.
“If you start pulling money out of the general fund, then what are we going to have in the general fund to take care of all those things?” Dastrup asked.
Hansen questioned the board’s timing for the bond issue, citing inflation and concerns that additional bonding “mortgages each one of our homes, because if we don’t pay, then what happens? Our homes can be taken by the government.”
“One of the things we are looking at now is the uncertainty of the time and the problems which will result from additional bond indebtedness,” Hansen said. “With the way the Federal Reserve is expanding the money supply by endlessly printing money, inflation is going to be a huge issue in all of our communities. The cost of things goes up, and the values go down.”
Trustee Luc Gerber explained that the board carefully weighed the options for future capital funding with the help of advisers from JNA Consulting and Sherman & Howard, taking into consideration what funding would be needed to repair structures that fall into disrepair.
“For example, West Wendover had to redo their mechanical and their air [conditioning]. We have to maintain that for the safety and security of our children,” Gerber said.
Gerber, board president Jim Cooney and trustee Robert Leonhardt referred to the criticism from the Elko County Debt Management Committee on June 25 and distrust from the public, which showed them that perception was critical toward the school board.
Ryan Henry of Sherman & Howard LLC said the district would have to go back to the drawing board if voters reject it
“It became really apparent during the Debt Management meeting that this group sitting before you has a significant push and definite responsibility to make the items known to all the taxpayers,” Cooney said.
“We’re going to ask your help to spread the word because we can only reach so many people,” Leonhardt added.
“If we vote against this because you don’t trust us, that is an issue because we need to try to build your trust. However, the only people that are going to be hurt by this are going to be the children. Realistically it’s just the schools. The money can’t go anywhere else. It’s very regulated.”
Trustee Candace Wines observed that Pay-As-You-Go failed in November due to “a lot of misinformation that was put out in our county. My sincere hope is that the parents will help us educate the people on the issue and that the city, county and school board can all come together for the sake of our students.”
On Wednesday, Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman received approval from county commissioners to begin advertising on Saturday for participants to form the committees who will write the pro and con points of view for the ballot question.
“Finalization of the committees will depend on the responses we receive,” Jakeman added.
A date for the special election has not yet been determined, with dates considered for either November or December. Jakeman said it is still “up in the air.”
Sample ballots and mail-in ballots will be sent to active registered voters 15 days prior to the election.