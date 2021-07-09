School board defends bond issue, moves forward with special election

Gerber, board president Jim Cooney and trustee Robert Leonhardt referred to the criticism from the Elko County Debt Management Committee on June 25 and distrust from the public, which showed them that perception was critical toward the school board.

“It became really apparent during the Debt Management meeting that this group sitting before you has a significant push and definite responsibility to make the items known to all the taxpayers,” Cooney said.

“We’re going to ask your help to spread the word because we can only reach so many people,” Leonhardt added.

“If we vote against this because you don’t trust us, that is an issue because we need to try to build your trust. However, the only people that are going to be hurt by this are going to be the children. Realistically it’s just the schools. The money can’t go anywhere else. It’s very regulated.”

Trustee Candace Wines observed that Pay-As-You-Go failed in November due to “a lot of misinformation that was put out in our county. My sincere hope is that the parents will help us educate the people on the issue and that the city, county and school board can all come together for the sake of our students.”