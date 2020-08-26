School board looks ahead to filling vacancy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Applications to fill the vacancy on the school board left by trustee Kieth Fish, who died earlier this month, could be opened next month.

Fish served as a member on the Elko County School District Board of Trustees since 2016. He was running unopposed for a second term this year.

At the Sept. 8 board meeting, trustees will set a date for applications and letters of intent to be submitted within a two-week time frame.

Applicants must reside in District 3, which was represented by Fish. The district includes the voting precincts 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 27; and encompasses Carlin, Mound Valley and tracts 100, 300 and 400 of the Spring Creek Association.

Should an applicant be appointed in late September or early October, the appointee would serve through Fish’s current term, concluding at the end of the year.