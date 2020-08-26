School board looks ahead to filling vacancy

ELKO – Applications to fill the vacancy on the school board left by trustee Kieth Fish, who died earlier this month, could be opened next month.
Fish served as a member on the Elko County School District Board of Trustees since 2016. He was running unopposed for a second term this year.
At the Sept. 8 board meeting, trustees will set a date for applications and letters of intent to be submitted within a two-week time frame.
Applicants must reside in District 3, which was represented by Fish. The district includes the voting precincts 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 27; and encompasses Carlin, Mound Valley and tracts 100, 300 and 400 of the Spring Creek Association.
Should an applicant be appointed in late September or early October, the appointee would serve through Fish’s current term, concluding at the end of the year.
The application process restarts in January to appoint a trustee for a two-year term. The appointee will serve until the next general election and may run as a candidate for that seat.
“That person, and anyone else who applies, will need to be re-interviewed and be re-appointed,” board president Teresa Dastrup explained.
“It’s an interesting process,” she continued. “We could have a board member appointed for a couple of meetings, but that’s how it could happen.”
Fish, who was an educator for 25 years, beginning his career in Idaho. After two decades of teaching in Elko County, he retired in 2011.
Five years later he was elected to the school board, running unopposed.
Trustee Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson said the weeks since Fish’s death on Aug. 5 allowed the board to grieve his passing.
“We needed to take a little time to mourn the loss of Mr. Fish,” Cracraft-Dickenson said, “He was a firecracker, and he would want us to keep going.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.