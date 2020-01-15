School board looks at search for new superintendent

ELKO – School trustees began preliminary discussions into the search for a new superintendent Tuesday following the announcement of Todd Pehrson's retirement.
Pehrson submitted his letter of resignation to the Elko County School Board during their regular meeting on Jan. 14, and it was unanimously accepted by the board.
“With regret, we accept your letter of retirement,” said trustee Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson.
Pehrson will retire effective June 30 after serving 29 years with the Elko County School District.
Trustees then discussed how to proceed with the search.
Among the suggestions, one was to contact the Nevada Association of School Boards and schedule a workshop to determine the next steps.
Trustee Ira Wines, who is a board representative to the statewide organization, recommended contacting the NASB, which offers a fee-based service to search for qualified applicants for Nevada school districts.
“They will help us in any way we want,” Wines said. “It will cost some money, but it will be a lot cheaper.”
According to NASB’s website, the organization “seeks the best possible match for the distinctive needs of the district – one candidate does not fit all.”
Finding a new superintendent who would understand the district’s unique rural make-up is essential, said trustee Kieth Fish. He suggested a workshop to evaluate the board’s options and consider its decisions carefully, supporting a statewide or regional search instead of a national one.
“We had better think over whatever choice we take,” Fish said. “There are three or four choices within [each one], and then it snowballs.”
Board president Teresa Dastrup and trustee Jim Cooney each said they were in favor of the workshop and bringing in the NASB to discuss search options.
Because there are less than six months until Pehrson’s contract expires, Cooney said he wanted to start as soon as possible to allow enough time to conduct a thorough search and to avoid rushing into making any decisions.
“I think that in order to do the process and do it well, it’s going to take us approximately three months, and looking at the calendar, it’s going to go beyond that,” Cooney said.
The next meeting of the board of trustees is Jan. 28.