School board looks at search for new superintendent

Finding a new superintendent who would understand the district’s unique rural make-up is essential, said trustee Kieth Fish. He suggested a workshop to evaluate the board’s options and consider its decisions carefully, supporting a statewide or regional search instead of a national one.

“We had better think over whatever choice we take,” Fish said. “There are three or four choices within [each one], and then it snowballs.”

Board president Teresa Dastrup and trustee Jim Cooney each said they were in favor of the workshop and bringing in the NASB to discuss search options.

Because there are less than six months until Pehrson’s contract expires, Cooney said he wanted to start as soon as possible to allow enough time to conduct a thorough search and to avoid rushing into making any decisions.

“I think that in order to do the process and do it well, it’s going to take us approximately three months, and looking at the calendar, it’s going to go beyond that,” Cooney said.

The next meeting of the board of trustees is Jan. 28.

