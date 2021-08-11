School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.
Trustees amended a draft of the school reopening plan, voting 5-2 to finalize the plan that was left open for amendments as needed throughout the school year.
Jim Cooney, Teresa Dastrup, Candace Wines, Ira Wines and Brian Zeiszler approved the plan, with Luc Gerber and Robert Leonhardt voting against it.
An amendment to item no. 6 in the plan was suggested by Trustee Candace Wines, with the statement that “masks will be optional for all students and staff unless an outbreak is determined by local public health authorities.”
If an outbreak occurs, masks would be required in the first stage of the response, followed by a school closure, explained interim superintendent Mike Smith.
In addition to deliberating on mask and vaccine requirements in the reopening plan, testing for Covid-19 became another front discussed by trustees, as the NIAA released a six-page document Tuesday afternoon outlining guidance for athletics statewide.
Specifically, it required football players, coaches, and others team members to undergo weekly testing and if they travel outside their county.
The school district’s reopening plan’s item no. 9 stated that “extra and co-curricular activities will occur according to guidance from the NIAA.”
Leonhardt, who voted against the plan, said he felt “uneasy” about the required testing from the NIAA and wanted to see that item removed.
“I’m tired of following and not standing up for these kids, parents and teachers. I have a lot of parents that will pull their kids out of football right now, and it’s not right,” he said.
Amending the plan took the bulk of the nearly four-hour meeting that included an hour and a half of public comment, both in-person and written, at the start and another half-hour at the end.
Written by the reopening committee consisting of community members, parents, stakeholders and a board representative, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Directive 48 issued on Aug. 4 prompted the trustees to amend the plan Tuesday night for final approval.
During public comment, speakers included parents, children, teachers and community members, the majority asking the board to uphold their freedom to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in schools.
Teachers recalled a difficult year watching students withdrawing from social interaction from each other and, for one teacher, having some students commit suicide “due to the isolation of Covid.”
Two children read letters to the board describing the difficulty of wearing masks all day as they missed seeing the faces of their teachers and classmates.
Parents and community members who spoke urged the board to keep parental choice in mind as they made decisions, asking them to research the safety of masks, vaccines and testing.
A few parents commented on the plan via letter or email, asking the school board to enforce the CDC recommendations and state directives for masks. Some stated they avoided the meeting out of safety concerns and fear of reprisals for their stance.
The meeting drew more than 60 people, filling the board room and overflow room at Central Office.
Assemblyman John Ellison and State Sen. Pete Goicoechea were scheduled to attend and speak to the board and community, but emergencies prevented their appearance.
Instead, board president Cooney received and read texts from the lawmakers, who supported individual choice for masks and vaccinations.
“In the end, it will be decisions made by the people of this state who will ultimately to the point we have herd immunity and move past this virus just like we have in past diseases,” Goicoechea said.
“Each county in Nevada is different and doesn’t fall under the one-size-fits-all category,” Ellison said. “The decision to wear a mask or not should have been left up to each individual parent. If you want to wear a mask, then you have that option and vice versa with not wearing one.”