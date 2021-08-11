School board: 'Masks optional'

Parents and community members who spoke urged the board to keep parental choice in mind as they made decisions, asking them to research the safety of masks, vaccines and testing.

A few parents commented on the plan via letter or email, asking the school board to enforce the CDC recommendations and state directives for masks. Some stated they avoided the meeting out of safety concerns and fear of reprisals for their stance.

The meeting drew more than 60 people, filling the board room and overflow room at Central Office.

Assemblyman John Ellison and State Sen. Pete Goicoechea were scheduled to attend and speak to the board and community, but emergencies prevented their appearance.

Instead, board president Cooney received and read texts from the lawmakers, who supported individual choice for masks and vaccinations.

“In the end, it will be decisions made by the people of this state who will ultimately to the point we have herd immunity and move past this virus just like we have in past diseases,” Goicoechea said.

“Each county in Nevada is different and doesn’t fall under the one-size-fits-all category,” Ellison said. “The decision to wear a mask or not should have been left up to each individual parent. If you want to wear a mask, then you have that option and vice versa with not wearing one.”

