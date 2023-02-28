ELKO – The Elko County School District Board of Trustees meeting scheduled Tuesday evening has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at 850 Elm St.

Items scheduled to be considered include approving the Spring Creek High School Food Science Lab and classroom expansion project.

The board will also consider changing policies on reporting of fraud, waste and abuse; use of credit cards; expense reimbursement; academic achievement class rankings; and high school release-time religious instruction.