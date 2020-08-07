School board member Kieth Fish dies

“There is a process for [replacing a school board member) and we will be working with the Nevada Association of School Boards to make sure that we cover all the bases. It is a matter of timing, too, because we are so close to the election.”

“The entire board hasn’t had an opportunity to get together,” Cooney said. “I am sure some things will be said during the board meeting this coming Tuesday.”

Cooney said Fish had worked in the Elko school district for 20 years as a special education teacher.

According to Fish’s obituary, he still had contacts with many of his former students and maintained many friendships within the educational community.

“He served on the reopening committee (District Committee on Reopening Schools) as a representative from the board of trustees,” Cooney said. “There was a committee that was established that had teachers, parents, school board representatives and administrators that went through and looked at the reopening plan and put together the reopening plan alternatives to consider, which we did a week and a half ago. He was a key component of putting that together.”