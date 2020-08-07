You are the owner of this article.
School board member Kieth Fish dies
ELKO – Retired Elko educator and school board member Kieth Fish died Wednesday.

“It’s going to be very difficult to find someone with his degree of commitment to the community and to our children,” said Elko County Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson. “He was just a true champion for our kids and what we do. There is the time to process the loss, and then what we need to be able to do to get on track so that we are continuing to meet the needs of our community.”

“[This was] such a heart breaker, especially with everything going on right now,” said Elko County School Board President Teresa Dastrup.

“We have heavy hearts right now,” Robinson said. “We are deeply saddened by the loss.”

“It was a definite shock,” said Elko County School Board Clerk Jim Cooney. ”He was doing well during our last board meeting, which was a marathon board meeting.”

The board last met on July 28 and will meet again Aug. 11.

“He was running unopposed in the primary election and had the votes and was reelected and was planning on serving another four years on the board,” Cooney said.

“There is a process for [replacing a school board member) and we will be working with the Nevada Association of School Boards to make sure that we cover all the bases. It is a matter of timing, too, because we are so close to the election.”

“The entire board hasn’t had an opportunity to get together,” Cooney said. “I am sure some things will be said during the board meeting this coming Tuesday.”

Cooney said Fish had worked in the Elko school district for 20 years as a special education teacher.

According to Fish’s obituary, he still had contacts with many of his former students and maintained many friendships within the educational community.

“He served on the reopening committee (District Committee on Reopening Schools) as a representative from the board of trustees,” Cooney said. “There was a committee that was established that had teachers, parents, school board representatives and administrators that went through and looked at the reopening plan and put together the reopening plan alternatives to consider, which we did a week and a half ago. He was a key component of putting that together.”

“Kieth always put in a lot of work,” Dastrup said. “He was so dedicated to the students in our county. He was so dedicated to special needs students, nontraditional students. He just wanted every kid to have an opportunity to learn and grow. That was such a great legacy of his.”

“This is a trying time, at best, in trying to get some normality back to everybody’s schedule,” Cooney said.

Fish

 Marianne Kobak McKown
