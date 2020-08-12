School board moves forward with face mask directive

She advised the board of the difference between four- and five-day schools and the teachers employed within them in regard to an additional prep day.

“You cannot have a four-day school week [teacher] be told to teach kids and then figure it out, and have a five-day [teacher’s] and say ‘You get an extra day to plan online.’ We are now a school district that has a four- and five-day [week schedule],” Stacey Zieszler said. “You can’t do that because that is considered an unfair labor practice.”

“We’ve talked about additional solutions, as teachers would get additional time in their regular contract day. There would be some time to take care of that online stuff,” Stacey added.

She recommended keeping the alternate schedule stipulated in the Hybrid plan to keep children in school more often. However, she explained a solution written into teachers’ contracts was not yet finalized, as meetings are still ongoing.

“For our children’s safety and education, I’m absolutely in favor of the alternating schedule. We see kids more, and we’re not asking parents to put more of their time into an extra day of child care,” Stacey said.

Ultimately, the goal is to “get back to having kids in the classroom as quickly as possible,” Dastrup said.