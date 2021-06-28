School board tasked with superintendent fallout, ballot question

Tentatively set for Nov. 16, active registered voters would only vote yes or no on the General Obligation Bond Question that would authorize the school district “to issue up to $150 million in general obligation, in one series or more, for the purpose of financing the acquisition, construction, improvement or equipping of school facilities.”

Mask policy future

Trustees will also revisit concerns regarding mask policies when they discuss waiving attorney-client privilege to reveal two legal opinions. It could give the district options for writing its own mandates for face coverings in schools.

The matter stems from a suggestion offered by Trustee Candace Wines for the district’s legal counsel to look into the financial consequences faced by the school district if the board decides in the future to deviate from state directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak for Covid-19 mitigation policies.

The last update before school ended excluded students nine years old and younger from wearing masks in buildings or on school grounds but required them for children who were mainly in the fourth and fifth grade.