School board tasked with superintendent fallout, ballot question

ELKO – School district leadership, a special election and the future of mask policies in the school district are the three crucial items the school board will tackle Tuesday night before taking a brief summer break from the boardroom.
In a special meeting, the Elko County School Board of Trustees could approve a resignation agreement stemming from last week’s announcement of the departure of Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.
Board president Jim Cooney announced Robinson’s resignation at the start of the trustees meeting on June 22.
According to a statement issued by the district the following day, the board had not received or formally accepted Robinson’s resignation because the matter wasn’t listed on their meeting agenda.
Trustees will also discuss and possibly vote on a transition plan for the district’s leadership in the coming months.
Bond question and special election
The special meeting was initially scheduled for trustees to approve the final draft of the election resolution approved by the Elko County Debt Management Commission on June 25.
The resolution outlines the procedure for the special election that would, if approved by voters, issue bonds to pay for capital improvement projects scheduled for the next 10 years, beginning the day after the 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go property tax levy expires June 30, 2022.
Tentatively set for Nov. 16, active registered voters would only vote yes or no on the General Obligation Bond Question that would authorize the school district “to issue up to $150 million in general obligation, in one series or more, for the purpose of financing the acquisition, construction, improvement or equipping of school facilities.”
Mask policy future
Trustees will also revisit concerns regarding mask policies when they discuss waiving attorney-client privilege to reveal two legal opinions. It could give the district options for writing its own mandates for face coverings in schools.
The matter stems from a suggestion offered by Trustee Candace Wines for the district’s legal counsel to look into the financial consequences faced by the school district if the board decides in the future to deviate from state directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak for Covid-19 mitigation policies.
The last update before school ended excluded students nine years old and younger from wearing masks in buildings or on school grounds but required them for children who were mainly in the fourth and fifth grade.
Students and parents questioned the trustees regarding the change in policy as some families have older and younger elementary school children attending the same school.