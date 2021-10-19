School board to take another shot at naming new board members

ELKO – A new meeting has been scheduled for the Elko school board on Wednesday, eight days after the original one was abruptly adjourned when audience members refused to wear masks.
Trustees are set to convene at 5:30 p.m. in-person at the Central Office Board Room and resume the agenda that includes appointments to fill five vacancies on the board.
Masks will be enforced, according to a statement from the Elko County School District on Tuesday, citing district and state policies.
“On Aug. 24, the board voted to adhere to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 48. In that directive, masks are required for all staff and visitors inside of school buildings, regardless of vaccination status,” the district said.
The definition of “school buildings” includes Central Office where administration offices and the board room is located, the district added.
“Attendees who wish not to wear masks are asked to watch the board meeting virtually” on the district’s YouTube Channel.
Acting board president Teresa Dastrup said citations for trespass could be issued for those who do not wear a mask indoors.
“If people choose to come and be disruptive and disrespectful and not allow the business of the district to carry on as it needs to, then if we need to have law enforcement involved, then we will,” she said.
Public comment may be submitted via email to Dastrup at tdastrup@ecsdnv.net.
The Oct. 12 meeting ended almost immediately after it officially began after an exchange between Dastrup and audience members over wearing masks in the board room.
A video posted on Battle Born Media showed Dastrup asking attendees to get a mask before the meeting started. At one point, a school resource officer was told by Dastrup to “escort these people out please” until they wore a mask.
However, after a recess, Dastrup decided to adjourn the meeting, telling the audience that “some people are not going to comply, so we will reconvene this meeting at a later date.”
When audience members questioned why they were not required to wear a mask at the previous board meeting, Battle Born quoted Dastrup saying, “We were trying to be nice, and since the public was not friendly [Dastrup] was done being nice.”
Parents of Elko County founder Misty Atkins was sitting in the front row with member Raischelle Hoover and others who were among the first to enter the board room. Atkins said the quote was accurate and occurred before the video started.
In an interview with Elko Daily on Monday, Dastrup confirmed that she told the audience, “We were trying to be nice. Exactly what I said after that, I’m pretty sure we did not say, ‘We were done being nice,’ but I may have come across like that.”
Atkins said the mandate wasn’t enforced at previous meetings and questioned Dastrup about the change.
“The very first time she said, ‘Put on a mask.’ I looked at her and said, ‘Why do we need to do this now when we haven’t done it before?’” Atkins said.
On Sept. 28, a video posted on the district’s YouTube channel showed that most individuals were without face coverings.
According to Dastrup, the mask requirement in the board room had been enforced “for quite some time,” but she arrived late to the Sept. 28 meeting and chose not to say anything to audience members not wearing face coverings.
“There were already a lot of people in the board room,” she recalled. “[We decided] to get the meeting going, and let’s take care of our business.”
In hindsight, Dastrup said it was the wrong call to make.
“We have enforced the masks, and we should have done it at that meeting because it caused problems at the last meeting,” she said.
Dastrup said she wanted to keep the board’s focus on education and “not be political. This is not about adults, this should be about kids being able to stay in school and participating in activities, and teachers being able to teach.”
She also encouraged parents with “political concerns” about the masks to “get their group together and address it with the governor” in Carson City.
Dastrup said she was open to having a one-on-one discussion with parents and community members on both sides of the argument in a private meeting to find a solution for the mask mandate instead of “creating division and strife in the school district.”
“In reality, we could come to sort of a compromise and recognize that right now until the governor removes these emergency mandates, this is where we are,” she said. “The governor is not going to change his mind because people are attacking the school board at all.”