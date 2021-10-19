School board to take another shot at naming new board members

Atkins said the mandate wasn’t enforced at previous meetings and questioned Dastrup about the change.

“The very first time she said, ‘Put on a mask.’ I looked at her and said, ‘Why do we need to do this now when we haven’t done it before?’” Atkins said.

On Sept. 28, a video posted on the district’s YouTube channel showed that most individuals were without face coverings.

According to Dastrup, the mask requirement in the board room had been enforced “for quite some time,” but she arrived late to the Sept. 28 meeting and chose not to say anything to audience members not wearing face coverings.

“There were already a lot of people in the board room,” she recalled. “[We decided] to get the meeting going, and let’s take care of our business.”

In hindsight, Dastrup said it was the wrong call to make.

“We have enforced the masks, and we should have done it at that meeting because it caused problems at the last meeting,” she said.

Dastrup said she wanted to keep the board’s focus on education and “not be political. This is not about adults, this should be about kids being able to stay in school and participating in activities, and teachers being able to teach.”