School board to update community, answer questions

ELKO – Updates and a Q&A session from the Elko County School District are the main topics of a special meeting of the board of trustees set for Tuesday evening.

“The special meeting was called at the last minute due to the many changes happening,” said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.

Robinson added the two-week wait between board meetings was “too long” for parents, faculty and students to learn about updates to district policies and learning modules.

“We want to keep the community updated every week,” she said.

On Friday, state officials announced plans would be unveiled this week for six counties determined as high-risk in the spreading of the coronavirus. Elko County is among the group, that includes Clark, Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Washoe counties.

Nearly four weeks ago, in a six-hour board meeting, trustees approved three learning modules for the 2020-2021 school year. They also approved a week-long delay to the first day of school, giving teachers five days of professional development before doors open.

Last week, the school board met again and approved changes based on Emergency Directive 028 signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on July 28, requiring face masks to be worn by K-12 students.