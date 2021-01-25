ELKO – Two letters asking the governor for relaxed restrictions for Elko County high school students are slated for a vote by the school board on Tuesday.

The letters, revised from the original in a special workshop by the Elko County School Board of Trustees on Jan. 19, separately address the athletic and academic impacts on students due to social distancing restrictions enacted in COVID-19 Emergency Directives by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Both letters request Sisolak to “revisit current directives” ordered and maintained since March 16 when the governor closed schools statewide. Subsequently, districts were allowed to formulate three plans for in-person, hybrid, and virtual learning instruction before school began in August.

Schools within Elko County began the school year in distance learning and transitioned to in-person and hybrid instruction starting in November.

“The effects that some of the limitations and directives are having on our youth and staff is troubling,” reads part of the first paragraph of one letter that emphasizes more time in the classroom during the week.

“The current directives are having a negative impact on our students, especially those of secondary education. This is detrimental to their health and wellbeing, as well as their academic success. Simply put, our youth need to be in school as much as they can,” the letter stated.

On Jan. 4, high schools in Elko and Spring Creek reopened to students on a hybrid schedule, allowing three cohorts of students to attend in-person instruction one day a week while remaining in distance-learning four days out of the week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second letter implores the governor to revise the directives to resume athletics and extracurricular activities, citing the youths’ need for exercise and competitive sports and events.

“Not only do the children need the physical activity, they need to have the benefit from the social and mental processes that accompany these competitions,” the letter stated. ”Competition drives many of our students to strive for success in athletics, extra-curricular events and in the classroom.”

Additionally, that request included allowing a minimum of 50% capacity for spectators to attend tournaments and competitions.

Trustees collaborated in a two-hour session last week to revise the original letter written by board members Luc Gerber and Teresa Dastrup.

The revision workshop was suggested and unanimously approved by the school board on Jan. 12 after trustee Brian Zeiszler expressed several issues with the first draft of the letter, stating he would not support it unless it was edited.

Gerber said he hoped a finalized letter would be sent to Sisolak with the full support of all board members and he was open to “finding a happy medium.”

The board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Central Office board room at 850 Elm St. and is live-streamed on the school district’s YouTube channel accessible via a link on their website.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.