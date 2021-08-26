School board trainings set for Friday

"As we move forward as a board, we feel it's important that not only board members but the public have a better understanding of the purpose of the school board and our relationship with the superintendent, and our part in how the schools function in general," Dastrup said. "So this training will provide a lot of that information."

No hire: School board delays action on superintendent "The district would feel like they more represented if there were more than two board members appointing a superintendent.” - Trustee Teresa Dastrup

The recent resignations, along with the departure of Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson and the resignation of Deputy Mike Smith from interim superintendent duties, were amid criticism from the public and action groups regarding Covid-19 mitigation policies.

Dastrup said fear might be keeping potential applicants from seeking an appointment to the board, but she believes it could be the right time to unify the community after being divided for so long.

"Realize that our community is ready to come together and figure this out," she said. "We are glad to have your applications and your resumes, and we look forward to those interviews."

In-person trainings are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Central Office, 850 Elm St.

For those unable to attend the trainings, click the link to join in at 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 on Zoom.

