School board trainings set for Friday

ELKO – School board hopefuls are invited to gain insight into what it takes to serve on the school board Friday with morning and evening workshops.
The Elko County School District has received 16 letters of interest and resumes as of Thursday to fill five vacancies for districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6.
Applications are accepted by email or can be dropped off at Central Office. Interviews are scheduled to start on Aug. 31, one day after school begins throughout the district.
Appointments to fill the five vacancies will start on Sept. 7.
"Our plan is to schedule interviews potentially starting next Tuesday," Dastrup said. "We have a large candidate pool. It may take us several meetings."
“These directives under a state of emergency are considered law and if we want to take this beyond our school board, we need to have a nice long visit with our governor and move on from there.”
Trustees Jim Cooney, Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt, Candace Wines and Brian Zeiszler resigned between Aug. 12 and 18. In each resignation letter or email obtained by the Elko Daily Free Press, the former trustees did not provide a reason for leaving the board.
Leonhardt attempted to rescind his resignation. However, according to state law and court precedent, a vacancy is created in the elected office at the time of resignation, and the official may not withdraw letters.
According to trustee Teresa Dastrup, a morning and evening training workshop scheduled for Friday at Central Office is offered by the Nevada Association of School Boards for appointee hopefuls to learn "the function of the board of trustees."
"As we move forward as a board, we feel it's important that not only board members but the public have a better understanding of the purpose of the school board and our relationship with the superintendent, and our part in how the schools function in general," Dastrup said. "So this training will provide a lot of that information."
"The district would feel like they more represented if there were more than two board members appointing a superintendent.” - Trustee Teresa Dastrup
The recent resignations, along with the departure of Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson and the resignation of Deputy Mike Smith from interim superintendent duties, were amid criticism from the public and action groups regarding Covid-19 mitigation policies.
Dastrup said fear might be keeping potential applicants from seeking an appointment to the board, but she believes it could be the right time to unify the community after being divided for so long.
"Realize that our community is ready to come together and figure this out," she said. "We are glad to have your applications and your resumes, and we look forward to those interviews."
In-person trainings are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Central Office, 850 Elm St.
For those unable to attend the trainings, click the link to join in at 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 on Zoom.