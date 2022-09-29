School board triples mileage payments for rural parents

ELKO – Rural parents in the Elko County School District who drive their children to school because bus transportation is not economically feasible will see a surge in their mileage reimbursement rate.

School trustees voted to boost the rate from 17.5 cents per mile for paved roads and 20 cents per mile for dirt roads to the federal General Services Administration rate of 62.5 cents per mile for all roads. That's a 45-cent increase for the rate on paved roads and a 42.5-cent hike for dirt road travel.

Superintendent Clayton Anderson submitted a proposal to double the mileage to 35 cents per mile for paved roads and 40 cents per mile for unpaved roads, but Trustee Jeff Durham said “I actually think we could do a little better,” and he suggested around 60 cents.

Durham said the increase could “in a round-about way” be a good investment for the district because parents who home-school their children because of the high cost to take them to school could decide to send their children to public schools instead. That in turn would increase funding from the state based on the number of students.

Anderson said that while he wasn’t sure any parents would decide to send children to school instead of homeschooling, the rate hike would be “a nice gesture for those who choose our schools.”

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers questioned how the district would absorb the higher mileage reimbursement costs, especially if no more students opt for public schools, to which Anderson stated that a roughly $50,000 increase would be absorbed in the budget since it is not “a massive cost.”

Anderson presented a proposal with the 35-cent amount on Sept. 27 after trustees decided in August to have staff look at the 17.5-cent rate. The school board at that time heard from rural parents that the rate wasn’t high enough to cover out-of-pocket costs.

Durham said that after listening to how little money parents received to drive their children, he felt that even though he frequently pushes to save the district money, the increase would “make a big difference to those families without a big bump to the district.”

Trustees on Aug. 23 heard from Shannon Glascock of Winecup Gamble Ranch in Elko County, who requested rezoning so that ranch families would be within the Wells school boundary for consistency.

At that time, she said her family spent roughly $1,500 a month in the prior school year transporting students while the district provided little more than $250 per month in reimbursement.

Anderson said on Sept. 27 the district’s policy was “very outdated,” and he had checked other school districts in the state, learning that some paid even less than Elko while others paid the current GSA rate.

Trustee Ira Wines said he felt it was cleaner to tie the mileage reimbursement to the GSA rate.

The amount will be updated every January, but the policy won’t need to be changed each year since it will say the GSA rate, rather than specific figures.

Trustee Susan Neal pointed out at the Sept. 27 meeting that no parents came to the meeting to argue the rate, but she and the other trustees later voted unanimously for the GSA rate. Board President Teresa Dastrup was absent.

Board action also covers revisions to the transportation policy that include clearer wording that rural parents who seek a variance to another school’s boundary rather than sending their children to their designated school will not receive mileage reimbursement.

The new transportation policy replaces one in place since 2008. It additionally states that payments are made for a maximum of one daily round trip from home to school and back, and the contracts will be only for parents or guardians of children.