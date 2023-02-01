School bus drivers needed in Spring Creek

ELKO — The Elko County School District is seeking applications for two bus drivers for Spring Creek routes. A $2,000 signing bonus is also being offered for these roles.

District bus drivers are full-time employees with benefits. Starting wage is now $24.20 per hour.

While bus drivers are considered full-time employees, their work day is less than eight hours per day.

Bus drivers can expect to work between 4-6 hours per day. Typically, their work day runs from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. for mornings and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for afternoons.

Additionally, bus drivers work 190 days out of the year and receive pay through the summer.

The district also offers on-the-job, paid CDL training and employs a staff member to administer the CDL test.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a bus driver position, apply by visiting the school district’s Human Resources website at https://www.ecsdnv.net/Human-Resources.