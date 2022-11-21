 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School closed during transport of dynamite

Elko police badge

ELKO – An elementary school on Elko’s north side was locked down briefly Monday morning while police transported dynamite from a nearby neighborhood to a safe location for disposal.

The explosives were placed in a containment vessel by the Elko Bomb Squad and escorted from Sierra Drive to Mountain City Highway and then off West Bullion Road.

School Resource Officers closed Mountain View Elementary from approximately 11:20 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. as a precaution to ensure no children were outside while the bomb squad and escort passed the area of the school.

Police did not say exactly where the dynamite was found.

“Found explosive of various types are quite common in rural Nevada, where for many years citizens could legally purchase such explosives for legitimate purposes,” said an EPD statement. “It is not uncommon for remnants of those explosives to be found when the original possessors have passed away and surviving family members start cleaning up the property.”

In March 2021, the bomb squad was called after explosives were found in a barn in Lamoille. In that incident they determined it was unsafe to move the dynamite, and detonated it with minimal damage to the building.

