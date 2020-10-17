School construction on the ballot with pay-as-you-go

Proposing the option last month during a candidate forum, Brorby said he believed pay-as-you-go was effective in remaining debt-free, preventing the county from paying interest on a bond. But he questioned the school district’s need to keep the full 75-cent rate that prohibits the city and county from raising property taxes to fund other projects.

“Their inability to raise the property tax is because the Nevada Legislature capped the property tax and the program uses all the remaining tax limit,” he said.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said if the 75-cent tax doesn’t pass, the combined tax rate will drop by that amount, “allowing the potential for new rates to be added if they have the available rate.”

Currently, the city has 11 cents of available rate that cannot be accessed because their cap has maxed out, which would be abated due to cost-of-living adjustments, he said.

Calder said he was not a fan of pay-as-you-go. Out of Elko, Humboldt, Clark and Washoe counties, “we have the highest tax rate of all four.”

Having money available makes it easy to spend, Brorby said, adding that it does not drive the school district to save money.