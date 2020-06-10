School district amends transgender policy

Comments from the public also ranged from student safety on out-of-town trips for extracurricular and athletic events to suggestions of remodeling restrooms and changing areas to include unisex facilities.

The school district first adopted the policy in 2014 to prohibit staff and students from “discrimination and harassment against a student based upon the student’s gender identity or expression.”

Two years later, a Spring Creek Middle School transgender student’s request to choose which restroom and locker room to use was denied, resulting in an investigation by the Nevada office of the American Civil Liberties Union for violation of the student’s privacy rights.

In 2019, JDAD was passed in a 4-3 decision by the school board to update the policy, requiring restrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities to be designated for one gender with alternative facilities provided to students who identify as transgender.

Cooney said at Tuesday’s meeting the 2019 policy had been reviewed by legal counsel but he wasn’t “sure that [the lawyers] may have the right idea how to address this problem.”

He agreed with Wines to repeal the policy and start over from scratch but, “I think we may be backed into a corner right now, and that may not be an option we have.”