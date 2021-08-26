School district announces guidance to start new year

ELKO — The Elko County School District is preparing to welcome back 9,939 students and more than 1,000 district staff members for the 2021-22 school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 30.

The District continues to place learning for all at the forefront of its goals, and is keeping the health and safety of all students and staff at the highest priority.

Please find the latest information and guidance on the 2021-22 school year below. Should guidance and information change, the District recently published a newly redesigned website at ecsdnv.net.

The District would also like to remind parents and guardians to update Infinite Campus contact information to ensure contact with students and families during the school year.

• Students are NOT REQUIRED to wear face coverings inside any Elko County School District building. However, students always have the option to wear face coverings inside District buildings if they elect to do so. All students exercising their options will be fully supported in their decision by District staff.

• All school staff are required to wear face coverings while inside District buildings, regardless of vaccination status.