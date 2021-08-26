School district announces guidance to start new year

ELKO — The Elko County School District is preparing to welcome back 9,939 students and more than 1,000 district staff members for the 2021-22 school year.
The first day of school is Aug. 30.
The District continues to place learning for all at the forefront of its goals, and is keeping the health and safety of all students and staff at the highest priority.
Please find the latest information and guidance on the 2021-22 school year below. Should guidance and information change, the District recently published a newly redesigned website at ecsdnv.net.
The District would also like to remind parents and guardians to update Infinite Campus contact information to ensure contact with students and families during the school year.
• Students are NOT REQUIRED to wear face coverings inside any Elko County School District building. However, students always have the option to wear face coverings inside District buildings if they elect to do so. All students exercising their options will be fully supported in their decision by District staff.
• All school staff are required to wear face coverings while inside District buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
• All students (K-12) and all District staff, including chaperones, are required to wear face coverings while on school buses.
• Parents, vendors, volunteers, visitors and guests are required to wear face coverings inside District buildings and on school buses.
• Testing of those involved in school-based cocurricular and extracurricular activities, including athletics, is required for those who are not fully vaccinated when traveling out of county.
• Testing of those involved in close contact activities (football, basketball and wrestling) is required for those who are not fully vaccinated on a weekly basis.
Irrespective of any protocol/policy adopted by a county school district, if a school-wide outbreak of COVID-19 is identified by the applicable local health authority in any school, the use of face coverings for all students in the affected school building(s) is mandatory and must be immediately implemented. Additional mitigation measures may also be required by the local health authority for that school or school building(s). The face covering requirement and any other mitigation measures remain in effect until the local health authority determines that the outbreak is over.
A "school-wide outbreak" is defined as any outbreak that extends beyond one classroom or isolated setting where, as a result, local health authorities make an outbreak determination based upon the findings of case investigation and contact tracing and relative to the specific local setting.
“Face covering” is defined as a covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth, including without limitation, cloth face masks, surgical masks, towels, scarves, and bandanas. Face covering exceptions include:
• Individuals who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability, or who are unable to remove a mask without assistance (Students who are medically fragile as documented per an existing Individualized Education Program or health-related 504 Plan). Persons exempted under this provision should wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield.
• Individuals for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.
• Individuals who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which the temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform that service.