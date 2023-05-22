ELKO — Barbara Pete and Amy Roumanos were selected as the May Staff and Teachers Achieving Results with Students (STARS) award recipients.

Pete, a special education teacher at Owyhee Combined Schools, was nominated by colleague Debra Shaffer.

“Barbara Pete's commitment to teaching and learning is admirable. Her willingness to assist all teaching staff and subbing in administrative positions when needed showcases her professionalism and dedication to the success of all students,” said Shaffer.

“It is evident that her work has not gone unnoticed, as she is highly regarded by parents, students, and colleagues as a model of excellence in her position within the school district. Her consistent participation in leadership roles over the years and her ability to find effective solutions to problems at all levels of the school demonstrate her commitment to the success of our school as a whole. Barbara’s kindness, listening ear, and consistent checking in on the welfare of colleagues demonstrate her commitment to creating a positive and effective school environment.”

Roumanos, a paraprofessional at Spring Creek High School, was nominated by colleague Paula Smith.

“Amy is an aide in the special education classroom at SCHS. She is a very dedicated employee who takes her position very seriously. She keeps a daily record of her duties and her assigned student’s activities,” said Smith.

“She is always willing to help other students that need assistance with work, even though this is not in her job description. She has a great bond with her student and keeps in constant contact with her parent. She has had a strong impact on her student's performance and behavior in school.”

This month’s STARS awards are sponsored by Total Eyecare, Keith Frayne with Maverick Gaming, LeeAnne’s Floral Designs, and an anonymous donor.

Nomination forms for the 23-24 school year will open in August. Elko County School District would like to sincerely thank staff, students and the public who nominated staff this year, and our STARS sponsors who made the recognition of our ECSD staff members possible.