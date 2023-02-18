ELKO – Elko County school trustees have approved buyouts for 11 teachers and one administrator for an estimated cost savings to the district of $36,818 while denying two requests that didn’t meet criteria.

The district’s cost for the buyouts will be $662,113, while the estimated savings is from the opportunity to hire teachers who will be lower on the pay scale that is determined by years of service and level of education.

If buyouts for the other two teachers had been approved, the savings to the district after the cost of replacing all 14 people would have been $51,226, and the total cost to purchase service credits would have been $740,961.

“To me any savings is savings, and that’s where I lean toward,” Trustee Susan Neal said on Feb. 14, before the unanimous vote on buyouts.

The school board denied buyouts to those who didn’t meet the criteria last year and decided to continue that informal policy. There were teacher and administrator buyouts in 2022 with an estimated cost savings of $184,001, and the board denied three requests who didn’t have 28 years or close to 28 years of service.

“I lean toward what we did last year,” said Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers, and Trustee Jeff Durham agreed that he wants “to go in the same direction every year.”

The school board has the opportunity every year to waiver the 30-year state retirement fund requirement by buying out teachers ahead of the 30 years, and administration can then hire younger teachers lower on the pay scale to replace them.

Years of service with the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) without the buyout ranged from 27.82 years to 29.30 years, according to the spreadsheet, and the administrator, Tim Wickersham, has 29.5 years.

Their current salaries without benefits range from $63,311 to $87,921, with most in the $80,000s.

Wickersham’s salary is $320,446 without benefits. He is the principal at Elko High School.

Both teachers who were denied buyouts pleaded their cases before the vote, and Trustee Matt McCarty assured them the board appreciated their dedication to the students of ECSD regardless of how the board would vote.

Shellie Griggs said she has been in a “unique category” in the district because early on she worked part time and substituted but has been a full-time third-grade teacher since 2014.

“I am ready to pass the torch,” she told trustees, pointing out that hiring an entry-level teacher to replace her would save money for the district.

Thomas Reagan said he has been teaching in the district 17 years but there was a break in between where he taught at Great Basin College before returning to ECSD five years ago. He said his buyout would save the district almost $16,000.

Another teacher, Daniel Mendez, who was approved for a buyout, thanked the board for the opportunity to apply and urged the board to approve buyouts for “me and my colleagues.”

In addition to Mendez, the teachers receiving buyouts are David Chamberlin, Robin Egan, Kaylene Grosz, Gloria Hutchinson, Jeanette Jones, Paula Mitchell-Otto, Amy Reagan, Jennifer Rodriguez, Kaaren Ross and Jennifer Wall.