JACKPOT – A policy required by the state covering the handling of students with “diverse gender identities or expressions” will be up for school board action soon, after a first reading in Jackpot.

The Elko County School District proposal includes forming a team to prepare an individualized plan for such students.

Trustee Matt McCarty said the proposed policy is “almost verbatim” to a 2023 state statute, and “the board and district has very little input into whether or not these policies are conducted throughout the district” but there is still time for anyone in the community to provide comment.

“That will be welcome,” he said.

“I will say like so many things that weren’t formalized a lot of this is not changed from what our staff already do,” said District Superintendent Clayton Anderson, who also told trustees that there already has been training, as well.

He told trustees on Sept. 5 that the district, however, doesn’t have a formalized support plan for these students, and “that’s the impetus for the new policy.”

Anderson said that when a student “says this is happening in my life. I want to do this. They make our wishes known to us, and we have to from an adult perspective think of how we can provide the most safe and respectful learning environment for that student.”

He said that plan will include protecting the student from bullying and harassment.

Trustee Brooke Ballard said she liked that the policy requires the team to include parents.

The proposed policy states that the site administrator of a school where a student who has a diverse identity or expression is enrolled “must convene a team to develop an individualized plan to address the rights and needs of the pupil,” and the team must submit the plan to the site administrator for approval.

The team must consist of the student, parent or guardian of the student, any representative of a community-based group chosen by the parent or guardian, and one or more members of the school staff, according to the policy.

The proposal also requires all school trustees and employees, including administrators and teachers, to receive annual training concerning the requirements and needs of those with diverse gender identities. Instruction will include appropriate definitions and terminology.

Gender expression is the way a student expresses a gender identity, usually through appearance, dress, and behavior.

Additionally, the policy states that “an employee, volunteer or pupil may only be disciplined for the failure to refer to a pupil using a name or pronoun identified by the parent or guardian if that failure “constitutes bullying or cyber-bullying” or violates any other district policy or regulations.

Related policies

There was no public comment in Jackpot on the gender policy or three other policies introduced for first reading.

One of the proposed policies states that every school district premises “must be maintained as a safe and respectful learning environment, and no form of discrimination based on race, bullying or cyber-bullying will be tolerated ...”

The lengthy policy that updates a 2012 document also states that the superintendent must be sure principals, teachers and other personnel “demonstrate appropriate and professional behavior on the premises of any school” and take immediate action to protect a victim targeted by discrimination or bullying.

Anderson said the 2023 legislative session ended with a couple of bills on student discipline and bullying that contradict each other in places, “but some things are perfectly clear and so the things that are clear” are in the updated policy.

Another new proposed policy is on video surveillance, how it can be used and who might have access to the surveillance.

Anderson said a big part of the school district’s new safety programs “is installation of cameras throughout the district,” and that surveillance must be balanced to protect individual privacy. No cameras will be in bathrooms or locker rooms, he said.

One program will provide special alert buttons for teachers and staff, and the School Violence Prevention Project that is in the construction phase will provide cameras, better communication systems and digital single-point school entry at all district schools.

Payments for the new programs are coming from the general fund, donations and grants. Anderson said that because federal grants are included, the government requires a policy of how the district will utilize the video surveillance system.

He said the “haziest” part is determining what outside personnel will have access to videos. McCarty asked whether the videos could be validated, such as those used in gaming, to show they are authentic. McCarty also suggested the policy include a “reasonable time limit” on how long the videos can be accessed.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byer said he would like the policy to cover sharing video recordings, citing as an example an accident in the school parking lot and whether insurance agents should have access.

The proposed policy does state that videos may be available to school resource officers and other law enforcement officers to assist with any investigations, and parents can request to see video “associated with an incident or disciplinary action involving their student.”

A fourth policy that came up for first reading covered retention of public records and which records should be permanent, such as correspondence documenting the district’s functions, pattern of action, policies, and achievements, and which should be kept a year or which don’t need to be kept.