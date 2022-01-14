School district considers future spending, plans for meat lab in Spring Creek

ELKO – The school district will explore the construction of a meat processing lab at Spring Creek High School that could be expanded for technical skills classes as they consider how to budget $18 million left after the sunset of Pay-As-You-Go funding this summer.

The Elko County School Board of Trustees unanimously approved the motion made by Matt McCarty and seconded by Dr. Josh Byers.

The vote came after Director of Building and Operations Casey Kelly described how the school district is reviewing its list of maintenance and roof repair projects, with an eye on possibly replacing or upgrading mechanical systems at various schools.

Kelly told the board his recommendation was to suspend construction on projects but proceed with designs for Spring Creek’s CTE lab and a gymnasium and classroom expansion at Northside for the design firm to complete 90% of it and “put it on the shelf until we’re ready.”

Kelly offered the example of Grammar No. 2’s 1962 single steam boiler and said he is considering asking board approval at a later date to purchase a replacement to sit in storage until it’s needed.

Kelly estimated the Northside project could cost $7 to 8 million, which “has doubled since we did that cost estimate two years ago. That’s based on today’s costs, equipment shortages and everything else.”

“We think by delaying it a couple of years, maybe things might settle down a little bit as far as inflation and constructions costs go, and it might come back to an equilibrium,” Kelly added.

For a current estimate of the CTE lab in Spring Creek, “we’re about 35%, so we don’t have a good cost estimate, but again, materials might double.” It was estimated at $2 million, he said.

Equipment for the lab has already been purchased through a $100,000 grant, Kelly noted, adding that it was bought due to the grant’s availability.

Kelly said the $18 million was considered “an insurance policy” to keep the schools going before the next election cycle in 2024.

The district’s building and maintenance operating budget, which was at $1 million last year, was cut to $650,000 this year, Kelly said.

“My Fiscal Year 2021 budget [compared] to Fiscal Year 2023 takes a 95% pay cut with the loss of Pay-As-You-Go and the bond,” he said. “That will maintain over a million-and-a-half square feet of buildings. Not a lot.”

“We had Pay-As-You-Go to help us out with big, high-dollar stuff,” he said. ‘We need an alternative for those big-ticket items.”

Spring Creek’s CTE lab was envisioned to include a meat processing facility and classrooms for drafting classes, remodeling the auto shop for diesel.

If the board voted to proceed with construction, Kelly said it could be designed for just the agriculture section and include plans for future expansion.

Board members discussed the need for the CTE programs and the impact they could make on students.

About 300 students could be serviced through the CTE labs at Spring Creek, said board president Teresa Dastrup. “It could make a positive impact if we could figure out how to make it happen while taking care of the rest of our facilities.”

Trustee Ira Wines said the demand for meat processing skillsets was valuable, explaining that the cost of a T-bone steak was at $19 per pound despite cattle prices at $1.35 per pound.

“The reason for that is the bottleneck at the production site because of the lack of skilled labor in packing facilities,” Wines said. “Kids coming out of that program would be in high demand for a long time.”

McCarty said using 25% of the remaining funding for the agriculture program impacting 300 students seemed to make it “worthy of consideration” over Northside. “We’d love to get them into new classrooms and a different gym. I don’t see right now that’s quite feasible.”

Trustee Jeff Durham suggested proceeding carefully with finances without PAYG or bond money available until the district “looks at buildings a little closer.”

“It would be smart for us to consider the future ahead, where it’s kind of an unknown with inflation going the way it is and material prices,” he said. “We should wait as much as possible. That really pains me to say ‘no,’ because these programs help, and I talked about these extra activity programs, but I think we need to be careful financially.”

McCarty estimated if the district spent $4 million to construct the lab, the district could budget between $2.8 million and $3.6 million per year through the next four years. He asked Kelly if that budget was possible.

“If nothing major goes wrong, yes,” Kelly answered. “If it’s a normal year of maintenance.”

Public review

The board also approved a motion to gather quotes from an independent third-party consulting firm that would bring in various community members to evaluate the school district’s master plan.

Kelly said the original master plan was developed in 1999 and updated a year later and approved by the board in 2001, which is now “horribly out of date.”

“We need to bring this up to date and have a third party do it out of transparency and no biases,” he explained.

The evaluation is estimated to cost $500,000, Kelly added, which includes a check of all the facilities and a 30-member committee composed of citizens, teachers, administrators, and public officials reviewing the results.

Kelly explained that the evaluation would meet the public’s calls for openness and transparency regarding construction projects. It would also provide a researched list of capital improvements to the public if the school district takes capital funding back to the voters.

“This takes the burden off of us,” Kelly said. “This is an outside consulting firm telling us what we need to move forward in the district. We have a lot of input to it, but someone else who puts it all together for us.”

McCarty, Byers and trustee Susan Neal said they supported the plan and having something to present to the voters in a couple of years.

“It’s disingenuous to think that our constituents are going to vote for anything when we don’t have a plan,” McCarty said.

Kelly estimated the completed evaluation would be ready in six to eight months.

He added that quotes would be brought back to the board for a final vote.

