School district considers move to hybrid learning

ELKO – A bumpy start to the school year, coupled with Elko County’s recent yellow zone designation, is moving the school district to consider a transition into a hybrid plan at the end of the quarter, if not sooner.
Elko County School District Board of Trustees discussed bringing children back into the classroom on the hybrid model at the start of the second quarter of instruction, mostly for elementary schools.
The plans are in light of families and teachers’ difficulties relating to their struggles with distance learning three weeks into the abbreviated school year.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson outlined metrics implemented by the school district and the Centers for Disease Control to transition students toward a hybrid model, applauding the county’s move into the yellow zone this week.
“We are thrilled to say that in Elko County, we have gone from red – at the time school started – to yellow,” Robinson said.
Although some rules have been relaxed county-wide, Robinson said the district understands it will be “challenging” for students and teachers to move into the hybrid model, putting students back into classrooms while following state and federal mandates.
“The challenge is we have a variety of different situations and facilities,” Robinson explained. “It is taking that hybrid model and modifying it to meet the needs of the facility, community and stakeholders. [The reopening committee] is modifying it with the goal of getting back to school.”
Five key strategies from the CDC must be met by the district, including face coverings, social distancing, hand-washing, cleaning and disinfection and contact tracing.
Robinson pointed to reduced social distancing from three to six feet and variances the district is seeking from the state, which “will help us making that transition.”
“We are feeling very confident that we will be able to meet these key strategies,” Robinson said.
Transitioning away from daily distance learning toward a partial in-class schedule needs to be implemented weeks before the quarter’s end, stated trustee Jim Cooney.
He observed that the time frame between submitting plans to the board and parent/teacher surveys, which must be presented to the board, could be time-consuming.
“The board meets every two weeks,” Cooney explained. “It takes a month by the time [a plan] is developed. It’s going to be two weeks to a month to get information.”
Cooney and Trustee Candace Wines each supported a faster approach to reopening for elementary schools. Wines said she hoped it could be done before the end of the quarter to get younger children back into the classroom.
“I’ve received overwhelming comments from parents that the online learning situation really isn’t working for the most part,” Wines told board members, adding that she observed the families of younger children facing more difficulties than older students.
“I think for high school kids, it’s working better because they can be independent, but for the elementary students, even the ones where the parents are home, they are really struggling if they have multiple children in the family.”
Cooney agreed with Wines’ thoughts and asked the board to put the reopening plan on the Oct. 13 agenda. He then described a visit to Northside Elementary prompted by the criticism he said he has received from the public, “disagreeing with some of the things that we as a board have said.”
Overall, he said he observed teachers conducting classes to mixed success, with some teaching online successfully, while others struggled with internet connectivity.
“There was a group of individuals dealing with [distance teaching] very well …. Then I went into other classrooms, and the total frustration was unbelievable. Things were not moving forward like they should.
“I walked away from there having a completely different impression of exactly what is going on,” Cooney continued. “It became apparent that we some teachers that are really talented in distance learning. The other teachers, who have been excellent teachers, it has been very difficult for them to move into this transition.”
