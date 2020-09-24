School district considers move to hybrid learning

“I think for high school kids, it’s working better because they can be independent, but for the elementary students, even the ones where the parents are home, they are really struggling if they have multiple children in the family.”

Cooney agreed with Wines’ thoughts and asked the board to put the reopening plan on the Oct. 13 agenda. He then described a visit to Northside Elementary prompted by the criticism he said he has received from the public, “disagreeing with some of the things that we as a board have said.”

Overall, he said he observed teachers conducting classes to mixed success, with some teaching online successfully, while others struggled with internet connectivity.

“There was a group of individuals dealing with [distance teaching] very well …. Then I went into other classrooms, and the total frustration was unbelievable. Things were not moving forward like they should.

“I walked away from there having a completely different impression of exactly what is going on,” Cooney continued. “It became apparent that we some teachers that are really talented in distance learning. The other teachers, who have been excellent teachers, it has been very difficult for them to move into this transition.”

