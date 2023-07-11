ELKO – “Suicide is the most tragic and devastating outcome of mental health issues and can leave mourners hopeless and helpless,” said Louri Lesbo, the parent of a son who died by suicide last year and a teacher and a member of Zero Suicide Elko County.

“Initiating an open conversation about suicide prevention can be a powerful tool in breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health,” she said.

Lesbo and three other speakers from Zero Suicide came before Elko County school trustees to talk about what they have learned since losing sons and a daughter to suicide and offering their help to the board as it finalizes a school district policy. A therapist speaking for Zero Suicide also spoke.

Lesbo told the board she believes all school district personnel should receive the message that mental health is a serious issue and be trained on suicide risks.

“Prevention is critical,” she said.

One Elko High Schools student and one Spring Creek High School student died by suicide in the 2022-2023 school year that ended in early June, according to an earlier news report, and Lesbo said in her presentation that Elko County statistics show 14 suicides overall in the county last year and eight so far this year.

Risk factors that she listed include depression, low self-esteem, mental illness, substance abuse or dependence, eating disorders, self-mutilation, prior suicide attempts and situational awareness. Also, athletes can be at risk due to injuries, intense pressure or a success/failure mindset.

Prevention efforts

Wendy Charlebois, who lost a son to suicide and still teaches social work part-time in retirement, said “our students, teachers and other school staff need a student suicide policy. They deserve a succinct and rational step-by-step approach. That’s the bottom line.”

She said the policy “needs to be really clear on who does what, when they do it and how they do it. We don’t want students to fall through the cracks.”

“If our students know that we can talk about this, they are more apt to come to us when they are feeling scared, when they are feeling depressed and when they are feeling suicidal,” Charlebois told school trustees on June 27.

Carol Farrell, a grief educator who lost a son — her only child — to suicide, said “we live in a world that puts a hush on death. The death often shapes the grief,” and with suicide that can include shock, disbelief, guilt, fear, blame, anger and suicide ideation.

“Suicide is an illness of the mind,” she said, also telling trustees that having a policy in place is the beginning of suicide prevention.

Farrell also said of grief that “we must feel it to heal it,” otherwise grief can lead to unhealthy behaviors, illness or addiction.

Lynette Vega, a retired teacher who founded Zero Suicide Elko County after her daughter died by suicide while in the military and after a tour in Iraq, said people need to talk about suicide rather than “keep putting shame on it. Suicide awareness does not cause suicide.”

She said she is happy that Hope Squad is coming to the junior high and high schools in the district, but she also sees the need for Hope Squad in the elementary schools so younger children can begin to develop skills to handle life’s problems.

Kristen Madsen, a counselor at Elko High School, told the Elko Daily Free Press in May she credited Vega with bringing the Hope Squad idea to ECSD.

Hope Squad involves students interacting with their peers in a suicide prevention program that includes a credit class that is expected to begin in schools in the upcoming school year.

Christina Beier of LifeQuest Behavioral Healthcare said she “would like suicide to no longer be a dirty word,” and she said it’s important after a student suicide to reach out to students and staff to prevent a “suicide contagion cluster.”

She said students need to be given the opportunity to grieve out loud, and “if students want to set up a memorial, please let them.”

Setting a policy

Nevada statute requires a suicide policy, but the district can refine and change the Nevada Department of Education’ proposed version. Anderson used the state version for the draft that had a first reading on June 13, and a revised version could be back for action on July 18. The board only has one meeting in July and is changing from the second and fourth Tuesdays to the first and third Tuesday.

Trustee Jeff Durham told the speakers they should go through and evaluate the draft policy, and Trustee Matt McCarty urged those from Zero Suicide Elko County to read through the online draft online, “redline” the document and explain their changes.

Superintendent Clayton Anderson said on June 27 he was already modifying the policy after listening to trustee concerns at the last meeting and talking with three social workers, but he would be “happy to listen” to the Zero Suicide delegation. He suggested they meet with him.

Trustee Brooke Ballard thanked the speakers for “putting your hearts on your sleeves and trying to educate us,” and she agreed the speakers should review the draft policy.

“This policy is incredibly important,” said the board’s president, Teresa Dastrup, who urged the Zero Suicide speakers to reach out to Anderson. “We appreciate you offering your assistance.”

Trustee Susan Neal said on June 13 she wanted to be sure experts are involved with the final policy.

Trustees looking at the draft had concerns, including one from Ballard about when to notify parents of attempted suicide or students at suicide risk, saying she didn’t want to see staff in the position of keeping issues from parents.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said that if the “trigger is mom and dad,” he wouldn’t want to see the school put the “kid under the bus.”

Anderson said at that time that the district must have a plan in place regarding the time and place to share worries, but immediate notification sometimes could be dangerous.

The lengthy draft policy states that “the principal, designee or school mental health professional shall inform the student’s parent or guardian on the same school day, or as soon as possible, any time a student is identified as having any level of risk for suicide or if the student has made a suicide attempt (pursuant to policy/law, unless notifying the parent will put the student at increased risk of harm.)

“Following parental notification and based on initial risk assessment, the principal, designee or school mental health professional may offer recommendations for next steps based on perceived student need. These can include but are not limited to an additional external mental health evaluation conducted by a qualified professional or emergency service provider,” the policy continues.

The policy also spells out limiting an at-risk student’s accessibility to firearms, knives, pills and other means of suicide and the counseling for parents about weapons. The policy outlines referrals for mental healthcare, what to do if there is suspected parental abuse, and when to call law enforcement.

In addition, the policy includes definitions and details prevention policies, professional development on risk factors, warning signs, procedures and resources, intervention and procedures for a student’s re-entry after a mental health crisis, as well as steps to take if there is an in-school suicide attempt.

After a student suicide death, the policy states that a crisis response team will develop a plan to respond, and the policy lists the steps to take.

Anderson said a death by suicide becomes public knowledge, but suicide attempts are not, so schools should be careful how those are handled.