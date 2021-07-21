School district faces dilemma when it comes to mask mandate

Legal liability against the school district would also be levied if “a staff member, student or community member become[s] ill or die[s] from Covid as a result of exposure at a District facility or event,” Salyer said.

“The District would likely face protracted litigation and the possibility of serious monetary liability resulting from such illness or death … in a case where the District intentionally acted to defy State health and safety protocols such as the mask mandate.”

Salyer wrote that the district’s non-compliance might also result in grievances filed by employee organizations, possibly ordering the school district to reinstate the mask mandate.

For school board members who vote “to operate schools in violation of the governor’s emergency directives,” such as a motion to remove mask guidelines for students “is in direct violation of directives … [the] action would be properly characterized as lack of due care.” Trustees who vote in favor of the motion “would lose their immunity and could be found personally liable for any injury that results,” Salyer said, citing NRS 41.032.

Those trustees would also lose indemnity from the school district for operating “outside the ‘scope of his or her duty, Salyer continued, also pointing to NRS 41.0339(1) and 41.0349 to support the opinion.