School district honors STARS in December

ELKO -- Sadie Goulding and Manuela Verduzco were selected as the Elko County School District STARS (Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students) award recipients in December.

Goulding is a counselor at Sage Elementary School and Verduzco is a para-educator at Jackpot Combined School. Superintendent Todd Pehrson presented Goulding and Verduzco their awards along with a $50 Amazon Gift Card.

The STARS Program is solely funded by private donations from Elko Federal Credit Union, LP Insurance and Print -N- Copy Center. Blooms and Grooms Florist provides the presentation bouquets for each award recipient.

