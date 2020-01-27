School district honors STARS in December
0 comments
top story

School district honors STARS in December

  • 0

ELKO -- Sadie Goulding and Manuela Verduzco were selected as the Elko County School District STARS (Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students) award recipients in December.

Goulding is a counselor at Sage Elementary School and Verduzco is a para-educator at Jackpot Combined School. Superintendent Todd Pehrson presented Goulding and Verduzco their awards along with a $50 Amazon Gift Card.

The STARS Program is solely funded by private donations from Elko Federal Credit Union, LP Insurance and Print -N- Copy Center. Blooms and Grooms Florist provides the presentation bouquets for each award recipient.

0 comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News