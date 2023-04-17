ELKO — Members of the community are encouraged to participate in the Elko County School District’s Budget Forum 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Central Office Board Room.

The forum comes as ECSD prepares to submit its final tentative budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Members of the Board of Trustees will join Superintendent Clayton Anderson and Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis to answer questions submitted by community members, students, families and staff.

Questions may be submitted in advance to Davis at jdavis2@ecsdnv.net. The forum will be streamed live on the District’s YouTube Channel. Questions may also be submitted via the comment box during the forum.

The FY24 Tentative Budget can be viewed on the District’s online information portal: https://elkoschools-nv.cleargov.com/.

The forum also serves as a way for community members to learn about the budget planning process, requirements, and the overall state of the District.