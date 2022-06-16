School district may update policy on book complaints

ELKO – Elko County School District may look at updating its 35-year-old policy for dealing with protests over books and educational materials after hearing from a parent who urged the school board act as controversies have grown across the country.

Thomas Gunter told the board that he has become interested in the policy “as I see report after report of books being removed or banned throughout the country,” and found that the school district’s policy goes back to August 1987.

He said in public comment at the June 14 school board meeting that the policy “lacks the necessary language” to ensure a fair process for banning or removing materials from school libraries and classrooms.

“While I believe any parent or group should have the right to request a review of material they find concerning, there must be protections in place to ensure these requests are not abused for personal or political gain. Unfortunately, this is what we have witnessed repeatedly in districts throughout our country, especially over the past couple of years,” Gunter said.

Current policy allows administrators or trustees to make decisions “without requiring robust review of any material” by a panel or committee, he said.

Gunter also said the U.S. Supreme Court says that students should be free to inquire, study and evaluate materials to gain maturity and understanding, and students and teachers don’t lose their rights at the “schoolhouse gate.”

He asked the school board to compare polices throughout the state, and he had three recommendations for a revised policy that would include a “fair and transparent review” of any request.

One recommendation is that a committee be formed made up of administrators, librarians, teachers, parents and potentially a representative or two of the student body to review materials at issue. The committee could be at the district or school level.

The educational material in question should be reviewed for the total message, not just an individual statement, Gunter also said.

His third recommendation was that the policy allow for age restrictions as “an alternative to complete removal of material.”

In comments later in the meeting, Trustee Jeff Durham said the board would be looking at the policy “right away,” and he thanked Gunter for his “thorough and concise” proposal.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers thanked Gunter for his recommendations that “magically give us routes and ideas of how to do that, so I appreciate that. It’s a breath of fresh air.” Trustee Matt McCarty also praised Gunter for suggesting a course of action.

Since Gunter’s request came during the public comment portion of the meeting and wasn’t on the agenda, the board couldn’t take any action.

Gunter didn’t specify what issues drew his attention, but one of the recent cases was in Florida where lawmakers approved a bill to ban certain instruction about sexual and gender identity to children in kindergarten through third grade.

Another controversial issue across the country has been over teaching critical race theory, and there has been an increase in book challenges and bans, especially over sexual and gender topics.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0