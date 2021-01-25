School district receives $170,000 for Chromebooks

ELKO – Elko County School District received $170,000 for Chromebooks in a donation drive led by Nevada Gold Mines and involving 25 local businesses.

The contribution from more than two dozen community businesses is “to ensure all students have access to a Chromebook,” said the school district in a press release.

Chromebooks have been an essential tool for Elko County students who transitioned to distance learning in March when schools were closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and measures to contain the virus have had an unprecedented impact on students’ learning methods.

In response, Elko County School District worked diligently to ensure that every student had access to a Chromebook and Wi-Fi following the March school closure,” the district said.

Over the summer, district staff evaluated Chromebooks that were returned to their respective school sites, and determined how many would need to be replaced.

“Many of the computers distributed were in poor condition, and even more were damaged or reported missing once school was released for the summer,” the district explained.