School district receives $170,000 for Chromebooks

ELKO – Elko County School District received $170,000 for Chromebooks in a donation drive led by Nevada Gold Mines and involving 25 local businesses.
The contribution from more than two dozen community businesses is “to ensure all students have access to a Chromebook,” said the school district in a press release.
Chromebooks have been an essential tool for Elko County students who transitioned to distance learning in March when schools were closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and measures to contain the virus have had an unprecedented impact on students’ learning methods.
In response, Elko County School District worked diligently to ensure that every student had access to a Chromebook and Wi-Fi following the March school closure,” the district said.
Over the summer, district staff evaluated Chromebooks that were returned to their respective school sites, and determined how many would need to be replaced.
“Many of the computers distributed were in poor condition, and even more were damaged or reported missing once school was released for the summer,” the district explained.
In September, distance learning resumed for the first quarter of instruction, with schools switching into hybrid schedules the past few months.
“K-12 students have started to transition back to the classroom for hybrid instruction, however, they still require access to the same technologies in order to stay on track with their education,” the district said.
In support of the school district, NGM solicited more than $137,000 in donations from about 25 businesses, which helped the district secure a $20,000 discount on an order of 400 Chromebooks.
Normally, Chromebooks purchased through the school district’s vendor cost $327.20.
It’s a “generous community donation,” the school district said.
“In addition to Nevada Gold Mines, Elko County School District would like to thank the following partners: Ash Grove Cement Company; NNE Construction, Inc.; Olympus Seal and Supply LLC; Remington Construction; Rocky Mtn. Air & Lubrication; Swick Drilling; Summit Engineering Corp; Ormaza Construction; Small Mine Development; Snyder Mechanical; Top Facility Services, LLC; Capurro Trucking; Thyssen Mining; Well Told Communications; Thiessen Team USA, Inc.; Nasco Industrial Services and Supply LLC; Bridgestone Hose Power; TJS Welding; Cashman Equipment Company; Mader Group; Manpower; Bridgestone Global Mining Support Center; Matco Tools; Sandvik Group and Southwest Energy.”