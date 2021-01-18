 Skip to main content
School district receives grant for air purifiers
School district receives grant for air purifiers

Elko County School Distirct

ELKO -- About 200 air purifiers are on their way to be installed in Elko County classrooms thanks to a grant bestowed by the William N. Pennington Foundation to the school district. 

Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson announced that the Elko County School District was awarded a $520,000 grant to purchase 147 heavy-duty air purifiers for installation in classrooms.

"We are so excited about this generous grant and this new partnership with Pennington Foundation. It's a wonderful organization," she said.

The school district will add those purifiers from the Pennington to portable air purifiers purchased with CARES Act funding given to the school district by the Elko County Board of Commissioners.

With more than 800 classrooms throughout the district, Robinson said a distribution plan is in the works.

