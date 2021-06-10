School district responds to mask, vaccine issue

He referred to the policy that reads: “Unless excused because of religious belief or medical condition, a child may not be enrolled in a public school within Nevada unless the child has been immunized and has received the proper boosters for that immunization or is complying with the schedules established pursuant to NRS 439.550.”

“It’s not within our purview to decide whether or not students are vaccinated within certain vaccines,” Zeiszler said, wondering how people thought the school board had endorsed vaccinations.

“I’m not sure where this is all coming from because we have never, as a board, other than the policies that are already here, we’ve never said, ‘No, put a vaccine slate on a school,’” he said. “In fact, I really leave most of the day-to-day stuff up to our administrators who are in the classrooms and in the schools that understand what is going on with those. So it is not my position to do the oversight of a principal to do what with their students and their staff.”

“It’s my job to look at policy and create policy that works within the parameters of what the state that gives us for laws and mandates, unfortunately,” Zeiszler continued.

Raishelle Hoover of the Parents of Elko County addressed the vaccination point at the end of the meeting.