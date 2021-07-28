School district responds to new mask mandate

Notably, Carson City School District announced last week that it would not require face coverings but would encourage them for students and teachers who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, the school district said on Tuesday in response to “high transmission rates” it would require masks for pupils and staff regardless of vaccination status. However, exemptions would be allowed for medical or developmental reasons.

With the upcoming mandate, Smith explained reopening plans – locally and statewide – would be undergoing revisions, noting that he learned Carson City’s school district revised the plan at least seven times.

“The reason for that is because guidance changes on a daily, hourly – I wish it was monthly – basis. But it changes quickly,” Smith said. “That’s why it’s a complex issue. It’s a moving target. We don’t know what to expect from one day to the next, whether you’re talking about CDC or guidance from the state.”

Nevada Health Response announced the state would automatically adopt updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on data showing 12 out of 17 Nevada counties had a substantial or a high transmission of Covid-19, including Elko County.

