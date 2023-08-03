ELKO – Elko County school trustees have voted to seek bids for construction of a food science lab and additional classrooms at Spring Creek High School despite a county commissioner’s request that the vote be postponed.

Elko County School District plans to use money from the pay-as-you-go fund for the estimated $2.73 million project rather than wait for any money from AB519, the law Gov. Joe Lombardo signed that provides $64.5 million for a new Owyhee school and includes tax requirements and grant money for other rural school projects.

The school board president, Teresa Dastrup, said on Aug. 1 she believes the board should go forward with the bidding process to “do what’s best for kids. We’ve already discussed this as a board, and it’s already budgeted. I don’t know whether it honestly falls under the new legislation.”

She said going forward will make “this space for Spring Creek High School kids there now and in the future.”

The proposed project calls for construction of a food science building at Spring Creek High School for culinary arts and food sciences, as well as new modular pads and the relocation of four modular trailers from Spring Creek Elementary School to serve as additional classrooms and support space.

AB519 calls for Elko County to apply from 1 cent to 25 cents in tax dollars to a school projects fund in order for the school district to receive the state money for the Owyhee school, and the bill provides a $25 million fund for rural school projects and another $25 million for future projects on tribal land.

The bill also creates an oversight panel to look at new project proposals that could use money from the tax revenue that would be collected when Elko County decides on a tax and names the panel.

Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr sent a letter urging trustees to table action, writing that he isn’t opposed to the food science lab project “but I think in the spirit of the law that was recently passed by our legislature and governor I would recommend that the committee that is now required be immediately formed and review all capital projects.

“I believe this committee looking at all of the projects and making a recommendation to the County Commission would have great influence in the timing of the property tax increment and the amount,” he wrote. He said speaking for himself, not all commissioners, “that the sooner this committee is formed and making recommendations to the commission the sooner it can act on setting a property tax increment.”

Grandfathered?

Trustee Matt McCarty said that because the district began talking about the science lab before AB519 was even proposed, “I would assume it would be grandfathered in. I understand where Commissioner Karr is coming from, and I certainly want to work with the commission to the best outcome for citizens of Elko County, particularly our students, but I also don’t want to delay this process any longer.”

Superintendent Clayton Anderson said that from a legal standpoint regarding AB519, he understood that “we are perfectly fine to go forward with this.”

School trustees agreed earlier this year to advance to the design stage, and the board has talked about a food science lab going back to 2022.

Originally, school officials considered construction of a larger building for a meat lab and classrooms that surged in estimated costs from roughly $4 million to $8 million, but the board asked for alternatives that would lower costs.

The pay-as-you-go fund had an estimated $14.73 million balance when the 2023-2024 fiscal year started July 1, but that 75-cent tax ended when voters rejected renewal in 2021, although tax revenues were still coming to the district for the tax until July 1, 2022.

Steven Smith, manager of construction and operations for the school district, said “if you decide to go ahead, the sooner the better.”

Trustee Dr. Josh Byers said the tax the county will put toward school projects “is cumulative. Let’s not talk about a huge weight that will be lifted because we get this (tax).”

McCarty said the soonest there would be a new tax in the fund would be July 1, 2025, and the maximum 25-cent tax would bring in $5 million a year, so waiting for that money would delay the science lab for three years.

Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said last month at a legislative update event that the county will need to go through the ordinance process to create the county fund and determine whether to impose a new tax or shuffle current taxes to meet AB519’s requirement.

Oversight panel

Anderson said AB519 calls for the county to establish an oversight panel comprised of the county board chairman, a school official, one tribal representative, one county resident with experience with building projects, and one county representative with experience in financing projects.

McCarty said that with more than one tribe in Elko County, he thought appointment of the panel representatives could take time, and “this project is already budgeted out of pay-as-you-go,” but he said if the board “wants to play nice in the sandbox” with the county, then the board could delay the vote and learn more about whether other funds could be used for the food science lab.

“I think the most important thing is what’s best for kids. I understand you want to play in the sandbox, I get that, too, but we’ve talked earlier about this, and about the equipment they already have. I’m pretty sure they are excited to move forward and then to have another roadblock, I’m not sure that’s really fair to them either,” said Trustee Susan Neal.

Trustee Jeff Durham said that tabling the vote on going out to bid could add costs to the project, and he made the motion to “at least” go out for bids.

The vote was unanimous, with Trustee Brooke Ballard absent.

In public comment, Lee Hoffman suggested that the school district ask to be put on the county commissioners’ agenda to explain why “you did what you did when you did it,” regarding the decision to go out to bid for the science lab. “A reach-out would be worthwhile.”