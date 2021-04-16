School district seeking dozens of teachers to replace retiring, resigning staff

ELKO – Elko County School District is looking to fill nearly five dozen teaching positions as the school year draws to a close.
According to Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith, the elementary, high school and support staff positions result from an excess of retirements and resignations.
So far, the school district has accepted 36 letters of retirement, he said, adding that those openings are due to a hiring surge about 30 years ago.
“We have had a large number of certified employees who were initially hired in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and who are nearing retirement,” Smith explained.
According to the school district’s human resources webpage, about 66 positions had been posted as of April 16. Smith said the most positions open at one time had been 89.
Although employees are not required to give a reason for their resignation or retirement, Smith said some teachers said they were leaving “as a result of all the issues surrounding the pandemic.”
To ensure there is teaching staff before the start of the fall school year, Smith said the district was developing and implementing signing and retention bonuses that range between $5,000 to $7,000 for some schools and as much as $15,000 for Owyhee Combined School and West Wendover schools.
“We hope that signing bonuses will aid in the recruitment of quality staff,” he said. “Bonuses are higher in Wendover and Owyhee due to the increased difficulty in recruiting and retaining licensed employees in those locations.”
Additionally, the district is participating in virtual career fairs and posting teaching jobs on Handshake Consortium online, which reaches about 70 colleges and universities nationwide.
Elko County School Board of Trustees fail to approve buyouts for teachers and staff on March 9.
Smith said it was unclear how many vacancies resulted from the 30 teachers who had applied for retirement service credits earlier in the year because staff still have some time to decide if they will remain for another year or two, or leave altogether.
“Employees have until 10 days after the last student day to make decisions regarding retirement/resignation without penalty,” he said.
On March 9, the school board deadlocked on whether to purchase a portion of retirement credits, coming to an impasse after three tie votes.