School district seeking dozens of teachers to replace retiring, resigning staff

ELKO – Elko County School District is looking to fill nearly five dozen teaching positions as the school year draws to a close.

According to Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith, the elementary, high school and support staff positions result from an excess of retirements and resignations.

So far, the school district has accepted 36 letters of retirement, he said, adding that those openings are due to a hiring surge about 30 years ago.

“We have had a large number of certified employees who were initially hired in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and who are nearing retirement,” Smith explained.

According to the school district’s human resources webpage, about 66 positions had been posted as of April 16. Smith said the most positions open at one time had been 89.

Although employees are not required to give a reason for their resignation or retirement, Smith said some teachers said they were leaving “as a result of all the issues surrounding the pandemic.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}