 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School district seeking dozens of teachers to replace retiring, resigning staff
0 comments
alert top story

School district seeking dozens of teachers to replace retiring, resigning staff

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County School District logo

ELKO – Elko County School District is looking to fill nearly five dozen teaching positions as the school year draws to a close.

According to Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith, the elementary, high school and support staff positions result from an excess of retirements and resignations.

So far, the school district has accepted 36 letters of retirement, he said, adding that those openings are due to a hiring surge about 30 years ago.

“We have had a large number of certified employees who were initially hired in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and who are nearing retirement,” Smith explained.

According to the school district’s human resources webpage, about 66 positions had been posted as of April 16. Smith said the most positions open at one time had been 89.

Although employees are not required to give a reason for their resignation or retirement, Smith said some teachers said they were leaving “as a result of all the issues surrounding the pandemic.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To ensure there is teaching staff before the start of the fall school year, Smith said the district was developing and implementing signing and retention bonuses that range between $5,000 to $7,000 for some schools and as much as $15,000 for Owyhee Combined School and West Wendover schools.

“We hope that signing bonuses will aid in the recruitment of quality staff,” he said. “Bonuses are higher in Wendover and Owyhee due to the increased difficulty in recruiting and retaining licensed employees in those locations.”

Additionally, the district is participating in virtual career fairs and posting teaching jobs on Handshake Consortium online, which reaches about 70 colleges and universities nationwide.

Smith said it was unclear how many vacancies resulted from the 30 teachers who had applied for retirement service credits earlier in the year because staff still have some time to decide if they will remain for another year or two, or leave altogether.

Elko County School Board of Trustees debate the third and final motion to approve buyouts for teachers and staff on March 9, 2021.

“Employees have until 10 days after the last student day to make decisions regarding retirement/resignation without penalty,” he said.

On March 9, the school board deadlocked on whether to purchase a portion of retirement credits, coming to an impasse after three tie votes.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News