ELKO -- The Elko County School District is seeking public input concerning the district’s proposed strategic plan framework.

At the March 6 board meeting, Superintendent Clayton Anderson presented the proposed framework developed by a 16-member strategic planning committee (SPC). The SPC is represented by teaching and classified staff, site administration, central office team members, the board of trustees and professional development partners.

Anderson explained that ECSD launched a strategic planning process last fall to define the district's mission, vision, and core values based on the needs of Elko County students, staff, and families.

After reviewing data, holding interviews, and completing site visits with consulting partner K12 Leadership, the SPC identified four pillars: Students Prepared for the Future, Teaching and Learning Excellence, Family and Community Engagement, and Student and Staff Wellness.

Aspirations and actions, which make up the initial framework, can be found in the plan on the District’s website.

The Board of Trustees is set to review the feedback from students, staff and the community during the March 28 board meeting.

Once approved, the SPC will begin creating detailed goals and measures. The framework and survey can be found at https://www.ecsdnv.net/Strategic-Planning. The survey will close Tuesday, March 28, at 5 p.m.